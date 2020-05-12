A program that encourages top students to pursue careers in teaching gave several area seniors a reason to celebrate at a time when many senior celebrations have been canceled.
Seven area students were among 114 selected statewide from a pool of more than 200 for the N.C. Teaching Fellows scholarship, which offers $8,250 a year in forgivable loans as long as the students teach in a state school after they graduate.
“The pandemic is a unique experience, for sure,” said Kylie Dunbar, a senior and D.H. Conley High School. “It is disappointing to not be at school. I miss seeing my friends.”
But it was an honor to be named a Teaching Fellow, she said.
“I am really excited I will be a part of a community that has similar beliefs and passions,” she said.
Dunbar plans to pursue a degree in special education at N.C. State University. She said attending the Night to Shine prom for special needs students in February sealed her decision to go into special education.
She is hopeful classes at N.C. State will resume on campus this fall, although freshman orientation, in late June, is slated to be online.
Caroline Congelton of Ayden-Grifton High School also will attend State. She plans on becoming a high school math teacher.
“N.C. State has always been my dream school, and I cannot wait to take classes there. I love math and want to share my love for the subject with others,” she said. “I also had a few extraordinary teachers that have inspired and encouraged me to become a teacher.”
One of her biggest disappointments is not being able to share the last few weeks of high school with her friends.
“I planned to take two classes online and two on campus this semester so I would be with my friends before we all went our separate ways. Now, none of us are able to really see each other and hang out before we all leave for college,” she said.
“I hate that I am missing out on my senior year experience. Spring semester is where all of the fun happens for seniors,” she said. Graduation, prom, awards day, and other events have all been canceled due to the virus.
News about receiving the Teaching Fellows helped brighten an otherwise dreary semester. “It is incredible because it is a huge honor. It will give me an opportunity to work with others (during college) who share similar goals, while being immersed in situations that will help me with my teaching career, and help pay for college all at the same time,” she added.
The program, which started in 1986, was eliminated in 2011 by the General Assembly, then revived in the 2017 state budget.
East Carolina University, established as a teaching college, was a partner in the original Teaching Fellows program along with 16 other public and private schools.
When the program was eliminated, many educators, business leaders, politicians and others called for it to be re-instituted.
James Kuras, director of Undergraduate Services in ECU’s College of Education, said ECU applied to be a partner school when the new program was formed. UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, N.C. State, Elon University and Meredith College were chosen. “There has not been another round of applications to expand the program since,” Kuras said.
The schools were chosen based on criteria that included educator effectiveness, impact of alumni in special education or STEM fields, passage rates for required licensure exams and internship experiences for education students.
Under the old program, students received annual forgivable loans of up to $6,500 per year. In the new program, students receive up to $8,250 per year if they commit to teach in a STEM field or in special education within state. They must serve one year in a low-performing school or two years in another public school for every year they were awarded the loan.
South Central High School teacher Ann Marie Mehdi graduated from ECU as a Teaching Fellow in 2013. She teaches honors physics and chemistry, and was Pitt County Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020. She said the program was the reason she was able to go to college.
“One of the cool things about the program is you work with children from your freshman year on,” she said. Apart from the program, some students don’t start working with children until their senior year.
Mehdi said she believes the decision to discontinue the program contributed to the teacher shortage in North Carolina.
“Part of what Teaching Fellows does is recruit students with higher GPAs,” she said. “We don’t have as many students going into education as we need.”
It was a disservice to exclude ECU from the program, she said. If more teachers were graduating from ECU, there would be a larger pool to pull from here.
“If a student who graduates from ECU did their practice teaching in this area, they might be more inclined to stay here,” she said.
Mehdi encouraged the newly named Fellows “to take advantage of all the amazing opportunities Teaching Fellows offers and understand how blessed you are to have those opportunities — because there are many others that wish they had those opportunities,” she said.
“And just enjoy it. If we have learned anything from this time (pandemic) it is hopefully realizing we should be enjoying everything we have,” Mehdi added.
The Teaching Fellows program is open to high school students, college and college transfer students, and those who have a bachelor’s degree but wish to pursue a teaching degree.
Under the new program, graduates who become certified teachers have 10 years to pay back the loan, either through cash repayment or loan forgiveness.
The current legislative mandate provides for about 160 future teachers each year.
Other area seniors who received the fellowship include Ashely Hinson of D.H. Conley High School, Ashton Jones of North Pitt High School, Sandrika Freeman of Windsor and Liset Trejo Ruiz of Snow Hill. George Katsoulis, who graduated from Conley in 2019, also received the fellowship.
Recipients were selected based on grade point average, standardized test scores, leadership and experience, written essays and personal interviews, according to the UNC System.