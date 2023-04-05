ECU women

Coach Kim McNeill and members of the ECU women’s basketball squad raised $1,100 to buy test kits for the Pitt County Health Department Diabetes Program.

The East Carolina University women’s basketball team visited the Pitt County Health Department last week to deliver proceeds from a diabetes awareness game held in November.

The Pirates hosted UNC-Wilmington as part of the promotion on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Minges Coliseum. In addition to basketball, it featured diabetes awareness messaging throughout the game with an inspirational video of Coach Kim McNeill speaking about diabetes and the impact on her family as well as the impact on families in the area.


