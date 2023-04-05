The East Carolina University women’s basketball team visited the Pitt County Health Department last week to deliver proceeds from a diabetes awareness game held in November.
The Pirates hosted UNC-Wilmington as part of the promotion on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Minges Coliseum. In addition to basketball, it featured diabetes awareness messaging throughout the game with an inspirational video of Coach Kim McNeill speaking about diabetes and the impact on her family as well as the impact on families in the area.
“Helping to spread diabetes awareness is extremely important to me,” Coach McNeill said in a news release from Pitt County. “Diabetes is very prevalent in my family, and I want to do whatever I can to help the diabetic community.”
Between quarters, several diabetics and supporters involved with the fight against diabetes were recognized, including a young girl recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. She and her family shared their experience noting how diabetes has changed their world.
The team also auctioned mini basketballs designed by each player to raise money for Pitt County Health Department diabetes patients. The proceeds from the game totaled $1,100 and were donated to PCHD’s Diabetes Program to purchase diabetes testing supplies for patients in need.
McNeill and several players and diabetes program participants were on hand at the health department on Friday to present the check, the county news release said.
“It is such an incredible opportunity to be stewards of the funds raised by the ECU Women’s Basketball team for diabetes supplies,” Angie Watson, PCHD Diabetes Program coordinator, said in the release.
“Living with diabetes is not easy, and it can be very expensive. By raising this money, the ECU Women’s Basketball team is helping to bridge the gap for those in need who otherwise would not have access to diabetes testing supplies. This literally could save someone’s life, as an extreme low blood sugar or sustained extreme high blood sugar can be deadly. The heart, passion, and dedication Coach McNeill has for this cause is inspiring,” Watson said.
Diabetes is a chronic, widespread condition characterized by higher-than-normal amounts of sugar in the blood. It is estimated that almost 30 million Americans have diabetes, plus an estimated 86 million have prediabetes.
In Pitt County, one in three people has prediabetes with 90 percent of them being unaware of it. One in every 10 people in the county has been diagnosed with diabetes.
With both prediabetes and diabetes, lifestyle changes that focus on healthier eating, increased physical activity, stress reduction and coping skills can improve quality of life, Watson said.