Paramedics and 911 operators in Pitt County said goodbye on Monday to sole reliance on radio communications for emergency medical calls.
At the same time, they said hello to new technology and equipment that will get the job done more efficiently.
That “job” is communicating with each other about where a unit needs to go to respond to a medical emergency.
The new technology is called “automatic vehicle locator” and allows 911 operators to send the unit that is closest to a call based on the unit’s GPS location, according to Randy Gentry, director of Pitt County Emergency Management.
Gentry gave a presentation about the new system at Monday’s meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
“We’re really accomplishing two things,” Gentry said.
First of all, the new system provides greater efficiency in the dispatching and response of the Emergency Medical Service, and it allows EMS to better serve residents over the long-term, he said.
There is one centralized 911 system throughout the county while EMS units are based in multiple geographic areas. It makes sense that emergency vehicles can cross over district lines when needed, depending on their location and availability, Gentry said.
If it gets busy, the 911 operators can move units around. Based on previous calls for service, EMS knows when peak times are and which areas have higher call volumes, Gentry said.
Now, thanks to the GPS technology, they will know exactly where the units are located, too. In the past, unless paramedics or EMS staff called in by radio, 911 operators did not necessarily know of a unit’s exact location, Gentry said.
Secondly, the new system provides safety and accountability for the responders in the field, he said.
The system equips emergency medical vehicles with a mobile data terminal that allows paramedics and other EMS staff to see live call data from the 911 center so they can travel to calls while reducing unnecessary radio traffic.
The data terminals provide a powerful alternative mode of communication, he said. Information that had to be conveyed previously over sometimes busy radio signals is now displayed real-time on the in-vehicle terminals.
”It puts them in a position where they don’t have to use the radio at all times,” Gentry said. “They can just hit a key on the computer terminal and it tells them that they’re in or out or they’ve arrived or they’re on the way to the hospital, and they also can input information to the 911 center.”{/span}
Following the meeting, EMS staff gave a demonstration of how the new system operates, using a Pitt County EMS vehicle in the parking lot of the Pitt County Office Complex, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Currently all county EMS units have AVL capability with terminals installed in these vehicles, Gentry said.
The technology has been around for a while, Gentry said.
Other counties that use it include Guilford, Wake, Wilson and Johnston, he said.