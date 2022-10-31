Sauls

Ted Sauls, show here speaking to students recently, was named Greenville police chief on Monday.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall on Monday announced the appointment of Ted Sauls Jr. as the new chief for the Greenville Police Department.

Sauls, a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran, has dedicated his entire career to the department and is a familiar face to many. He has held the title of deputy chief for the last nine years and is the current interim chief, a role he has taken on three separate occasions during his tenure.

