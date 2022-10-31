City of Greenville City Manager Ann Wall on Monday announced the appointment of Ted Sauls Jr. as the new chief for the Greenville Police Department.
Sauls, a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran, has dedicated his entire career to the department and is a familiar face to many. He has held the title of deputy chief for the last nine years and is the current interim chief, a role he has taken on three separate occasions during his tenure.
Sauls has held numerous roles within the Greenville Police Department over the years, to include assignments in field operations, investigations and as the emergency response team commander.
"It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Ted Sauls as the new police chief for the Greenville Police Department," Wall said. "Throughout his career, Chief Sauls has shown tremendous dedication to the department and the community. His experience and leadership will be pivotal in the department’s continued efforts to keep our community safe."
Sauls is a native of Greene County and a graduate of East Carolina University as well as the FBI National Academy. His training included instruction in behavioral science, forensics, understanding terrorism mindsets, leadership development, communication and health and fitness. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Sauls is among an elite group of less than 1 percent of the country's law enforcement officers.
A dedicated family man, Sauls enjoys spending his time off with his wife, Paula, and two daughters, Kennedy and Hailey. He will officially begin his new role effective Saturday.
"I am extremely humbled to have this opportunity to serve the residents of Greenville and the men and women of the Greenville Police Department as their chief,” said Sauls. “As a kid with a dream of following in my father's footsteps, I always wanted to be a police officer. After becoming one I learned that the real reward is in serving. I thank all of the mentors and supporters throughout the city who have supported me, and this department. In leading this agency, it is my goal to make it the destination for men and women who want a job in law enforcement, as we do our part to make the City of Greenville the best and safest city possible."
The Greenville Police Department is a nationally accredited agency through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA). The department consists of approximately 250 sworn and non-sworn employees.