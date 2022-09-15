Sixteen-year-old markswoman Caroline Howard generally tries to avoid overshooting her target. But in her first fundraising effort for the ALS Association, she is more than satisfied for her aim to be off.

“My first goal was originally $10,000,” Caroline, a D.H. Conley High School junior said of her ambitious plan for the Shooting Out ALS fundraiser, to be held Saturday in Washington, N.C.  “I thought I should just make a big goal, but I ended up passing that. Then I changed it to $15,000 and passed that, and then $20,000 was the next mark.”


