Four teens including a girl set to graduate Saturday and her brother were killed in a wreck Thursday on U.S. 264 bypass outside of Greenville.
Madison and Devin Wilson were traveling on the highway when a truck crossed the median in rainy weather and collided with their vehicle, killing them and two others Thursday morning. A fifth teen was not injured.
Official details were scarce, but multiple sources said Madison, 18, and Devin, a ninth-grader, were among several SouthWest Edgecombe High School students in the car. Madison was graduating Saturday.
The two lived in the Stokes area of Pitt County and were active members of Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church, where Henry Parker is the pastor.
“This first tendency is to ask why,” Parker said on the telephone Thursday after ministering to the family at Vidant Medical Center. “You can ask it all you want. I don’t have an answer for that. All I can tell you is that the Lord is still in control and he still loves us.”
The identities of the others involved were not available, and the State Highway Patrol had released little information Thursday evening. The truck driver reportedly did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The weather was a factor, according to reports.
A staff email from Valerie Bridges, Edgecombe County Public Schools superintendent, said that “several” of those involved with the collision were students from SouthWest Edgecombe High School. Another individual involved was a Tarboro High School student.
The Wilsons had attended Belvoir FWB on N.C. 33 West since they were small children. They and their parents had a strong faith, Parker said.
“God’s comfort and peace, as the Bible says, is a peace that passes all understanding. When you have Christ, and this family does, this family got in our church seven years ago and their life was changed ... I’ve seen God do great things in their lives, and in this time, the best thing to focus on is they are in the hands of God and that’s the only peace we have, I mean that’s the only peace we have. That’s the only consolation. As far as knowing why, we don’t know that, we don’t know why, and we’ll never know why. I don’t question God, but I do know this, he’s going to walk with that family, and I’ve seen God’s peace in their lives already today. And I really believe God is at work in this family.”