Pitt County Schools is connecting to students in a multitude of ways using the latest digital applications, but also through technology invented before the 1940s — television.
Eastern Carolina Education Connection began airing April 13. It will air Monday through Friday from noon-12:30 p.m. on the CW, a sister station of Greenville’s WNCT. The show can be found on channel 9.2, and cable channels 6, or 106.
The show is a “huge effort,” and is a collaboration of Pitt County’s Educational Programing and Services, the Division of Educator Effectiveness and Leadership and the Public Information Office, Jennifer Johnson, public information officer, told the Board of Education Monday at its workshop, which was conducted online.
Pitt County educators and staff are the show’s stars. It is literacy focused, centered on students in kindergarten through second grade.
“There are book readings in every single session,” Johnson said. The sessions also will include art, music, counseling and even virtual field trips.
Separately, Johnson said UNC-TV is filling a need with programming focused on grades 4 through 8 and 9 through 12.
“We feel this is filling a gap for some of our students,” Johnson said.
In addition to book reading, there are shorter sessions, such as “Wiggle Break,” when the county’s physical education teachers encourage students to exercise.
“There is a Counselor’s Corner, for social and emotional learning,” Johnson added. “We have music projects, and art projects — it really has turned out to be something that is very rich for our students.”
On Fridays, there are virtual field trips.
The show is fully closed captioned by WNCT, a requirement of the station.
“But we also added our own sign interpreter,” Johnson said.
The show opens with the dialogue, “While classrooms across eastern North Carolina stand empty, and students and teachers are tucked away at home, we know a great secret. Learning can happen anywhere, in fact learning can happen everywhere. Welcome to Eastern Carolina Education Connection, a partnership with WNCT and Pitt County Schools. We are here to connect and reconnect with students, teachers, parents and community during this unique and remarkable time in our state’s history by helping you learn from right where you are.”
Johnson said some school counselors were already doing home video sessions and sending them out to their schools.
“Some are producing them just for the show,” she said. They are able to use both to address some of the current social and emotional issues students are facing at home.
One of the counselors addressed feelings that the pandemic might be evoking in students: "During this time, while we are at home and have so many unknowns happenings in our life, it can cause us to have a lot of different feelings. We are most familiar with feeling happy or sad, or angry or upset. But at these times, there are other feelings that may come into play as well.
"Sometimes this is being anxious, or worried and starting to feel like we don’t have control over things in our lives. So, what is most important during these times is that you feel like you are able to start to identify those feelings are start to talk about it when you need to. It is OK to feel any way that you feel. I want everyone to stop and think about who they have in their lives that they have access to now to be able to share those feelings with.”
School counselors have office hours open for students to contact them by phone, the counselor said. They want students to understand they are not alone.
“There is always someone who is thinking of you and caring about you,” the counselor said. “What is so important is that we are able to share and communicate with others during these times that are so difficult.”
Johnson said there are several episodes that are bilingual, as one teacher reads a page of a book in English, another reads a page in Spanish.
“We were given this challenge, and I think our teachers and our staff and our DEEL staff and our videographer have gone above and beyond,” said Johnson.
Fridays are “field trips” and include virtual trips to places such as a farm, a fire station and an aviary.
“All social distancing is followed,” assured Johnson. “We try and have things students really like.”
The plan is to add the shows to an online format, but because of publishing rights, some of the books being read out load cannot be archived.
“We do have some publisher restrictions,” said Johnson. “We are working on that ... Our teachers can do a live reading of a book, but the difficulty is when we try to archive those for use over and over again. That is a hurdle.”
Johnson said the show has an interactive Facebook page as well “PCS Eastern Carolina Education Connection,” where people can access the schedule, comment or send in “projects” teacher’s have assigned.
“One project I saw this week was making sidewalk chalk with items found out home,” said Johnson.
“Teachers are being cognizant of using items for projects that are found readily available at home, or giving ideas of alternatives that can be used. Such as, ‘if you don’t have a paint brush at home, you can use a piece of a sponge,’” she added.
The shows will continue at least through May 15.