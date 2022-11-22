Ten teenagers became the first to graduate from a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office program that educates citizens on the ins and outs of law enforcement operations during a ceremony Saturday.

The youths were celebrated at the Pitt Community Schools and Recreation Building at Alice F. Keene District Park as graduates of the Pitt County Sheriff’s TEEN Citizen’s Academy, which is comprised of eight two-hour courses over the span of eight weeks. Ten adults also graduated from the Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy.

