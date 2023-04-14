More than 150 people attended this week’s Greenville City Council meeting to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with Greenville Recreation and Parks’ decision to convert three tennis courts at Elm Street Park into pickleball courts.

More than a dozen people spoke about the group’s discontent during the council’s public comments period, which was extended from 30 minutes to nearly an hour by the council. Council members Will Bell and Les Robinson were absent.


