More than 150 people attended this week’s Greenville City Council meeting to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with Greenville Recreation and Parks’ decision to convert three tennis courts at Elm Street Park into pickleball courts.
More than a dozen people spoke about the group’s discontent during the council’s public comments period, which was extended from 30 minutes to nearly an hour by the council. Council members Will Bell and Les Robinson were absent.
The turnout was organized by Save Greenville Tennis, a group that organized after players learned the three courts at Elm Street Park were being converted into eight pickleball courts.
Group members said they didn’t know the council was considering such a change.
Several speakers demanded the courts be returned to tennis play. Others said the city should partner with East Carolina University to increase the number of available tennis courts.
“As a recreation and parks department we try to offer the most diverse selection of programming,” said Don Octigan, recreation and parks director. “Tonight we found out there is definitely support for tennis, there is definitely support for pickleball.”
Twenty-seven tennis courts belonging to the city and ECU have been eliminated in the last 27 years, several speakers said.
Greenville has a local chapter of the U.S. Tennis Association, and at any given time there are 80 members of the association playing on courts across the city, said Lou Micheletto, who described himself as a 75-year-old player who learned tennis on multi-purpose courts in Chicago.
Micheletto said she doesn’t understand why the city has eliminated so many courts while its population continues to grow.
Rodney Bailey, president of the Downeast Community Tennis Association, said every two years the association hosts state tournaments. The two recent tournaments brought in more than $350,000 to the local economy. The city could have hosted three more tournaments but didn’t have enough courts, Bailey said.
“We have nothing against pickleball but we need those tennis courts,” Bailey said.
Dr. Daniel Moore, a rehabilitation physician, read a list of the tennis courts that have been eliminated over the years.
“There is a downward trend of tennis courts that really should be going upward,” he said.
Moore also read off multiple statistics about tennis’ health benefits for people of all generations.
Retired businessman Don Mills urged the city to join with East Carolina University to form a task force to find a way to build a community tennis complex.
“The perception is tennis is a country club sport and the more we keep getting rid of public courts the more we are going to reinforce that perception. It’s going to become a reality,” said Jay Sorrell.
Several high school students said the Elm Street courts are important because it’s where they play out of season.
Pickleball player Kathy McCloud said the new Elm Street courts are the community’s first outdoor regulation pickleball courts and are packed with players. However, she supports the tennis players.
Neal Driver, who lives near the Elm Street courts, said he’s always been a terrible tennis player but became a devoted pickleball player when a group of his neighbors started playing.
“Before this week we would bring our nets and it could be anywhere from eight to 12 of us,” Driver said. “Now that we’ve taken these courts and made them permanent pickleball courts, last night was the first time we got to experience playing on those and I can tell you it was awesome.”
Ten people showed up, he said, and they were excited to play.
“In my experience, parks and rec’s job is to get people out of their house doing things that prolong their life. You guys did a great job,” he said.
The majority of the audience applauded Driver’s comments, as they did with the speakers supporting tennis, but a few boos were also heard.
Kristin Burgess, ECU’s Women’s Tennis coach, said she’s played on every court that’s been destroyed during her 22 years in Greenville except for the ones at Jaycee Park.
Burgess said her players always ask why they have to practice at River Birch instead of Elm Street, which is closer to the residence halls.
Burgess said Elm Street courts are always full and she doesn’t want to take time away from community players.
“I appreciate there is a pickleball community and I believe they should have a place to play … but at a cost to the tennis community, it cannot be accepted,” Burgess said.
She hopes the city and university can work collaboratively to provide more courts. Burgess said she and her players would provide programming for community players.
“It’s great to be able to hear their perspective and understand that we do have a strong tennis community here,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. The council has to work out a way to have adequate resources for both tennis and pickleball players, he said.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said she learned a lot from the speakers.
“I think even though there was some discontent certainly expressed, what I saw, when I look at this as a whole, what I see is amazing because we have an incredible depth of support for our recreation and parks programs,” Blackburn said.
Connelly and Blackburn each said they would like to explore a collaboration with ECU.
The city will continue to enhance programming at River Birch Tennis Center, Octigan said. “It’s the hidden gem in our city and it’s one of the greatest tennis facilities in the state when it comes to the club houses out there.”
Recreation and Parks is planning a new campaign to alert the community to the amenities River Birch can offer.