Recent test scores show student achievement has begun to rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt County Schools reported this week.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services for Pitt County Schools, told the Board of Education on Monday that state end-of-grade test data indicate students are growing in knowledge and advancing in proficiency.
“We’re edging and moving back toward where we were in 2018, prior to the pandemic,” Lassiter said. “As I shared with you when the pandemic happened, a portion of our time as educators will be working to catch our students up to where they once were, and we’re doing that now and we’re seeing some movement.”
Lassiter presented additional details from EOG, end-of-course and other test data shared with the board during last month's work session by him and Sharon Wainright, Director of Data, Research and Accountability.
That report showed that Pitt County Schools students scored higher than their peers across North Carolina on state math exams in third, fourth, seventh and eighth grades, as well as high school Math I and Math III.
Lassiter said math students in third and fourth grade are performing at nearly the same level as before the pandemic. In third grade, 60.3% of students tested in 2021-22 demonstrated grade-level proficiency in math, compared with 60.9% in 2018-19. In fourth grade, 52.7% of students tested in 2021-22 demonstrated mathematics grade-level proficiency, compared with 53.9% in 2018-19.
There was no standardized student testing in districts across the country in 2020, when schools were shut down due to COVID-19. While testing requirements resumed in 2021, state and federal accountability rules were suspended because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Math students at every tested grade level demonstrated higher proficiency levels in 2021-22 than in 2020-21. That was not the case in reading, where no grade level tested improved reading proficiency by more than 4% when comparing test results from 2020-21 and 2021-22. Among third-graders, 43.2 percent demonstrated grade-level proficiency both in 2020-21 and in 2021-22. Scores among sixth-graders and high school students in English 2 fell slightly in 2021-22, compared with 2020-21.
“Across the board, we are all seeing where there was a little bit of a regression in reading,” Lassiter said. “It is harder to move students when there are gaps academically in reading.
“How reading had to be taught the past few years, it was a little tougher,” he said. “Across the state, reading is a lot lower than expected.”
Scores in science were better, with students in grades five and eight as well as high school biology students posting comparable scores to their peers across the state. But students at all three levels scored slightly lower than they did prior to the pandemic.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said students who have fallen behind are struggling to complete homework on grade level.
“I’ve had some say it becomes a battle with the parent and the kid,” he said. “Many of the kids are about a year behind, and that needs to be taken into account.”
Lassiter told the board that the district has a plan for increasing student achievement, particularly in reading, through after-school tutoring programs for elementary and middle school students and the incorporation of reading specialists at the high school level. He also discussed the strategy for helping schools that were identified as low-performing on North Carolina’s School Performance Grades, which were released last month.
For the state to designate a school as low-performing, it must score either a D or F on the state’s report card and not exceed school growth status, which compares academic progress made during the course of a grade or class with the progress of other students across the state.
Thirteen schools in the district were designated as low-performing schools based on the report: Northwest, South Greenville, Wellcome, Lakeforest, Sam D. Bundy, Wahl-Coates, Grifton, Farmville Middle, E.B. Aycock, Falkland, Bethel, Ayden Elementary and Belvoir. C.M. Eppes and Pactolus schools also received a D grade but are not listed as low-performing because they exceeded school growth status.
Responding to a question from District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, Lassiter confirmed that all schools receiving the low-performing designation are Title 1 schools, in which at least 40% of the students are considered low-income.
Lassiter said 10 of the 13 schools in the district identified as low-performing met growth status.
“We are making strides and movement, even through COVID,” he said. “We are confident that we will exit a majority of those 13 schools (from low-performing designation) at the end of this year.”
Out of 17 tested areas in 2021-22, Lassiter said, Pitt County Schools met or exceeded growth in all but four: third-grade reading, English 2 and fifth-grade reading and math.
Forbes said he considers growth to be the most important indicator.
“When you’ve got a kid that’s been in a classroom for an entire school year, there should be some growth,” he said. “If there’s not movement like there should be, then there should be some radical changes. We don’t need to keep doing the same thing over and over if we’re not getting results.”
In other business, five people spoke during the public expression portion of Monday’s meeting.
- Harry Teel and his daughter, Shamesa, addressed the board with concerns about equity in funding for schools north of the Tar River, particularly North Pitt High School. Harry Teel was the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the board in 1967 that eventually resulted in school desegregation in the county.
- Rosa Adams and Don Cavellini shared their concerns about working conditions for Pitt County Schools’ bus drivers. They said drivers and other transportation employees are facing bullying and threats in the workplace and are being required to drive without a safety assistant on board, which they consider to be an unsafe practice. Adams is a bus driver. Cavellini is co-chair of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism.
- Kim Bynum-Powell addressed the board on behalf of her daughter, who was among bystanders she said were sprayed with mace during a fight at South Central High School last week. Bynum-Powell, a former PCS student and teacher, said she is concerned about the number of repeat offenders involved in fights at her daughter’s school and asked the board to take steps to insure school safety.