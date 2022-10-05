PCS Logo

Recent test scores show student achievement has begun to rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt County Schools reported this week.

Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services for Pitt County Schools, told the Board of Education on Monday that state end-of-grade test data indicate students are growing in knowledge and advancing in proficiency.


