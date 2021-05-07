This week, there are plenty of flowers, candy, cards and letters to show that love is in the air. But just in case anyone missed it, it’s also spelled out on the sidewalk.
Teachers arriving for work at Eastern Elementary School on Monday were greeted by three little words in big, blue letters on pavement outside the school’s front door. Written inside a pink chalk outline of a heart was the message “WE LOVE YOU.”
That sentiment is being shared across the country as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week, which continues through Saturday. Established in 1984 to give students and their families a chance to express their gratitude to educators, the celebration became more of an online event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year it seems that such an absence made some hearts grow fonder.
Pitt County Schools’ teachers have been showered with affection this week, beginning with Monday’s Board of Education meeting, which included approval of a proposed increase in supplemental pay for teachers and a vote in support of a $1,000 bonus for school employees in appreciation of their service during the pandemic.
“Thank you is not enough to the teachers in our county,” Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus said at the meeting, which included a video salute to educators.
In the video, Superintendent Ethan Lenker acknowledged the challenges that school employees have faced since March 2020.
“They’ve stepped up as they always do,” he said. “That’s what makes educators as great as they are. When things get hard, educators step up and always come through.”
Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County Executive Director Kylene Dibble said the pandemic, in some ways, served as a reminder of the important role teachers play in society.
“I think at this point that we cannot do too much to let our teachers know how much they’re appreciated and how grateful we are for them,” she said. “I do think that we need to continue the attitude of being grateful.”
At schools like Wintergreen Primary, continuing restrictions related to COVID-19 have changed the way that gratitude is expressed. Parents, who in previous years brought gifts of homemade treats or came to the school to volunteer at a PTA-sponsored teacher luncheon, have had to create a different kind of celebration. This year, the PTA has offered meals catered by local restaurants.
First- and second-grade reading teacher Krista Bunting said that while she and her colleagues miss a few of the personal touches of previous years, they appreciate the investment in a show of support for the more than 100 employees at Wintergreen.
“They’re still thinking of us,” Bunting said, adding that the PTA and the administration have been working to recognize teachers. “They are still spoiling us.
“I work at the bus and car line, and somebody’s bringing in something every single day for their teachers.”
Throughout the county, several schools have designated gifts, such as flowers, snacks, school supplies and thank-you notes, for each day of the week. Dibble, who is offering daily suggestions on PPS-Pitt County’s Facebook page, said gifts don’t have to be costly to be meaningful. She had her daughter record a video message for her teachers and said notes from parents and children make good Teacher Appreciation Week gifts as well.
“I think there is still a great appreciation of a hand-written note,” she said. “So many emails come through, but to hand write that note and have your child deliver it, I think could be even more meaningful, and we have that opportunity this year.”
Homemade cards or notes on loose-leaf paper are among the favorite gifts of Melissa Coxe, a music teacher at Eastern Elementary. Coxe said a student’s drawing of her teacher singing, along with the words, “I love you, Mrs. Coxe,” serves as an encouragement amid the obstacles and uncertainties of the school year.
“It’s been a very difficult year,” she said. “I may have 22 years of experience, but I said, ‘Everybody’s at year one this year between hybrid and virtual and schedule changes and five new starts to the school year.’”
Despite the difficulties, Coxe said morale among her colleagues is high, in part because of the support they have received from the administration and the school’s PTA. She said the organization shows support for educators outside of Teacher Appreciation Week, often surveying teachers to find out if they have needs that the PTA can meet.
“Every month they surprise us with something,” she said. “Sometimes we get lunch, sometimes it’s breakfast, sometimes it’s candy bars.
“They are like little elves. They’ll come in and set up so it’s there when you get there in the morning.”
That is what happened with the sidewalk chalk, which teachers saw when they arrived at the school on May 3, a teacher workday. Coxe’s favorite drawing was a rainbow with the words “We see you!” underneath.
“Just to know that they see us and they see what we’ve been doing and they’re empathizing with us means more to me than any of these sweet treats do,” she said. “(It’s) the fact that I’m seen and I’m valued. What I do matters.”
Bunting agrees. A 21-year teaching veteran, she would have never predicted that after more than a decade at Wintergreen, there would have been a time when students were not allowed inside a classroom.
“I’m so grateful for Pitt County Schools that we get to do face-to-face,” she said. “That has been my gift.”
Bunting senses that others are appreciative as well. She said that although many of her students have been back in the classroom since August, she still hears “thank you” from families whose children were home for three months of the last school year.
“I can be in the grocery store and people are just super positive and grateful for all that we do,” she said. “We are blessed with grateful parents that show us that every day, really, but this week especially.”