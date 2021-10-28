The launch of an African-American cultural trail was celebrated Wednesday as not only a reminder of the area’s history but also as a chance for the community to forge ahead.
About 100 people gathered for a ceremony at the Town Common’s Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, which is the first stop on the newly developed African American Cultural Trail of Greenville-Pitt County. Beginning with an initial phase of a half dozen stops, the trail aims to celebrate the history and recognize the contributions African Americans have made to the area’s growth and development.
The Rev. James Alexander, senior pastor of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, which was located for a century on the site where the memorial plaza now stands, said the trail has more than one meaning.
“(It serves) as an invitation for us to blaze yet another trail for us to form a more intentional community here in Greenville and beyond,” Alexander said in his invocation.
Andrew Schmidt, president and chief executive officer of Visit Greenville, NC, said interpretive signs for the trail have been installed at five of the six sites, and a smartphone app is expected to be completed as early as next week. Both will allow visitors to learn about the lives, stories and history of early black educators, medical professionals, cultural leaders and residents.
“The feedback that I’ve gotten is that people appreciate that there’s another diverse amenity for individuals to engage in,” Schmidt said in an interview, “not only our residents but our visitors as well.”
Mayor P.J. Connelly said he is excited about the addition of the new historical feature, which will enhance the city’s diverse offerings.
“There are many stories to be told,” he said. “I hope (people) learn from the experience and gain an appreciation for the people and places that helped shape our city.”
Stops on the trail include the adjacent Town Common, location of the downtown neighborhood before it was razed in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project, and the former location of C.M. Eppes High School, named after Charles Montgomery Eppes, who was supervising principal of Greenville’s African American schools.
“Many of the stops on the trail are my personal experience,” Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins said.
The first black woman to serve on the board, Huggins grew up steps away from these places that are now considered local landmarks. She walked from her grandmother’s home on First Street to Nash Street to attend school at Eppes because there was no school bus to take her there.
“In our community, there were thriving businesses run by African Americans,” she said, adding that the neighborhood included a grocery store as well as offices for a dentist and an attorney. “Most of these businesses, unfortunately, did not survive the urban renewal efforts.”
Huggins recalled seeing movies as a child at the Roxy Theater, which is part of an arts and culture segment of the trail that includes an area referred to as “The Block,” once the social and entertainment center of Greenville’s African American community.
Jermaine McNair, executive director of the nonprofit organization NC Civil, is too young to have seen “The Block” in its heyday. He told an audience, which included state Sen. Don Davis and Reps. Brian Farkas and Kandie Smith, that his childhood memories were of west Greenville, Moyewood and other communities created by a shift in downtown development.
“It’s important that we grow our cities,” he said. “But it’s of equal importance that as we grow our cities, the people that make up our cities, the community members, look around at the growth and see within the built environment their own reflection.”
“Because of this new asset, we have an opportunity for Greenville to finally begin to tell our story,” McNair said, “and make sure that story includes all of us.”
Included in the trail is a stop that tells of the former St. Frances Hospital for Colored People. Opened in 1924 near the corner of First and Evans streets, it was managed by nurse Frances Hopkins, who prior to that allowed her home to serve as a hospital unit.
Kyma Lassiter of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission paid tribute to Hopkins in her remarks.
“I am moved at how she opened her home to serve as a unit of Pitt General Hospital for colored patients at that time,” she said as the audience interrupted her comments with applause. “Think of what you could open in your own home as a service to honors and in service to those honored today. Blaze your own trail.”
Schmidt said the launch of the trail, which was originally planned for July 2020, followed more than two years of work by the African American Cultural Trail Advisory Board. Among contributors to the project are historian Roger Kammerer, artist Richard Wilson, East Carolina University’s Joyner Library, along with the city and Greenville Utilities Commission.
Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority Chairwoman Diane Taylor said that although the board has spent years on the project, some members of the community have been working toward this goal for decades. She said that although the trail is open, the work continues.
“This is just the beginning,” Taylor said, explaining that the new stops will be added. “This is a living thing. It is something that we are proud of and we’ll continue to be proud of an invest in.
“Let’s use this as an opportunity to not just have folks come here and show them our wonderful city, but let’s use this as an opportunity to educate ourselves, our neighbors and our children.”
The African American Cultural Trail of Greenville-Pitt County is self-guided and free to use. For more information, visit www.visitgreenvillenc.com.
Go to reflector.com to see a list of sites on the trail.