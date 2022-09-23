...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
ECU’s Ara Gregorian performs with renowned clarinetist Alan Kay. The musicians will perform with pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute on Oct. 28 during the Four Seasons concert series, which starts today with the Season Opening Extravaganza. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu for a full schedule.
ECU’s Ara Gregorian performs with renowned clarinetist Alan Kay. The musicians will perform with pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute on Oct. 28 during the Four Seasons concert series, which starts today with the Season Opening Extravaganza. Visit fourseasons.ecu.edu for a full schedule.
Four Seasons photo
Ara Gregorian is the artistic director of Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival.
Lithuanian pianist and Naumburg International Competition winner Ieva Jokubaviciute has performed with orchestras in Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro, and Washington, D.C., and award-winning artist Alan Kay is principal clarinetist for the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. But they have had to wait two and a half years for a chance to share the stage at East Carolina University.
The two are among dozens of renowned musicians who will showcase their talents as part of the 23rd annual Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival, which begins today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The first of half a dozen of the festival’s Signature Series concerts will feature works of Beethoven, Johan Halvorsen, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Robert Schumann, performed in an intimate setting, with no masks required.
“This is the first year since before the pandemic that I feel like we’re going to be able to do it the way we’ve done it before,” Four Seasons Founder Ara Gregorian said. “Being in the hall, feeling energy from the stage, feeling the energy in the audience, being around other people who love the music, that’s what it’s all about in terms of the art form.
“I’m more excited about that than I have been in many years,” he said. “It feels like it’s the right time to be excited about our live concert season again.”
In the spring of 2020, Gregorian, a distinguished professor of violin/viola in ECU’s School of Music, was looking forward to sharing the stage with Jokubaviciute and Kay during Four Seasons’ 20th anniversary season. But their concert was canceled when performance venues around the world shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Four Seasons resumed in the fall of 2021 for an online-only audience, it would be longer before Jokubaviciute, Kay and Gregorian could arrange a time to reunite on the concert stage.
“It’s a little bit different than I had planned then in terms of the repertoire,” Gregorian said of the trio’s Oct. 28 concert, which will feature works by composers including Mozart, Johannes Brahms and Claude Debussy. “But when I called Alan and I told him, he said, ‘I was looking forward to playing with her (Jokubaviciute). … Now we’re finally going to get to do it.’”
Pairing professional musicians who may never have performed together is one of Gregorian’s favorite parts of his role as the festival’s artistic director. It is a process he likens to selecting players for an all-star team.
“You’ve got the best of the best in front of you,” he said. “They may have their set groups during the year but I get to cherry-pick them. I can pick all the musicians I love to play with and I love to hear play and bring them together in different teams. That’s exciting, I think, even for the people that might feel like they don’t know if classical music is for them.”
This year’s lineup includes a variety of pairings from Cooperstown Quartet, whose members are well-acquainted with the Four Seasons audience, to Hsin-Yun Huang and Colin Carr, musicians whose paths have not crossed in years.
“When she (Huang) was very young, she talked about how Colin Carr was like the star,” Gregorian said of the violist and cellist, who will share the stage with three other artists during a Four Seasons concert in March. “I don’t think he knew he was a mentor to her, but she looked up to him.”
The March performance, titled “(An English and) Bohemian Rhapsody,” will feature pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, who has performed as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic, National Symphony, Moscow Virtuosi, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. McDermott and Belgian-American viola player Dimitri Murrath, professor of viola and chair of chamber music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, are new to Four Seasons.
“I love if I’m contacting somebody new they know already what Four Seasons is,” Gregorian said. “They haven’t been here before, but they’ve heard or they have many colleagues who’ve been here. Having put that on the map over a 20-year period, and having done that here in eastern North Carolina, is amazing.
“We continue to introduce new people,” he said. “As an artistic director that’s a big challenge. There are so many people in the community that have become attached to different musicians. It’s a balance.”
Through the years, Four Seasons has worked to create a harmony between performing arts events and educational opportunities such as Next Generation Residencies and Winter Workshop (which has now been changed to Spring Workshop). The series also has sought to connect communities with classical music through outreach programs in schools, retirement homes and health care facilities.
Following Dose of Hope concerts held at COVID vaccination clinics, Four Seasons last year launched a series of concerts at the local hospital. The initiative, known as Rising Stars at ECU Health, will return in December to begin a series of 70 concerts at ECU Health.
“We’re bringing some of the best and brightest young musicians to give them an opportunity to perform (at ECU Health),” Gregorian said. “We’re able to bring music to people that don’t regularly hear our concerts, that can’t hear our concerts.
“We’re reaching people that can be profoundly affected by the music. We’ve had people come up to us and talk about how this made their month or this made their week,” he said. “I love that Four Seasons can fulfill all these different kinds of roles in our community.”
Each of the festival’s Signature Series concerts is performed in venues in both Greenville and Raleigh, where Four Seasons has attracted a following over the last several years. In addition, an online series, which began during the pandemic, continues to make live-stream concerts available to audiences in other parts of the country or even across the globe.
“There are certainly people all over the country that tune in and love what we do,” Gregorian said. “That’s an amazing feeling, too. But what feels most special to me now is to bring as much as we can in-person to our home community here in North Carolina.”