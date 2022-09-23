Lithuanian pianist and Naumburg International Competition winner Ieva Jokubaviciute has performed with orchestras in Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro, and Washington, D.C., and award-winning artist Alan Kay is principal clarinetist for the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. But they have had to wait two and a half years for a chance to share the stage at East Carolina University.

The two are among dozens of renowned musicians who will showcase their talents as part of the 23rd annual Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival, which begins today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The first of half a dozen of the festival’s Signature Series concerts will feature works of Beethoven, Johan Halvorsen, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Robert Schumann, performed in an intimate setting, with no masks required.


