At Greenville’s first prom night for special populations since before the pandemic, masks were available at the door. But these were not face coverings; they were part of a festive celebration.
About 200 guests and more than twice that number of volunteers attended the March 24 Prom Night at Covenant, a masquerade-themed event for teens to senior adults. For the first time since 2020, promgoers were invited to come inside for dinner and dancing, photo booths and prom favors.
A month after Mardi Gras, Covenant Church was decked out in purple, green and gold, with beads, balloons and feathers to welcome guests like 17-year-old Miranda Whitley, to their first-ever prom.
“Miranda has never danced, so this is her first actual dance,” said her mother, Darlene Jones, who brought Miranda and her older brother, Cody, from Robersonville.
“They were nervous when we first walked in, but it was beautiful,” Jones said. “It’s really nice how they’ve done it.”
Twinkling lights and a disco ball hung in the church’s Corey Road sanctuary, which was transformed into a dance floor for the occasion. Covenant’s technical crew helped with lights and sound, also providing live video from the dance floor for parents who wanted to peek in on promgoers from a quieter room upstairs, where they were served dinner provided by JOY Soup Kitchen.
“Nobody gets paid for this; it’s all volunteer,” said Lisa Jordan, one of the coordinators of the event. “They’ve done over and beyond what we could have expected. Every single person has put so much into this, between the food and the flowers and the decorations. People have really come through in a huge way.”
For the last four years, Greenville’s special needs community had been among hundreds worldwide to host Night to Shine prom events in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Launched locally at St. James United Methodist Church in 2019, Night to Shine moved to Covenant in 2020 before being converted to a virtual event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2022, when a COVID surge kept the Tebow foundation from hosting an in-person event for the second consecutive year, the local prom was converted to a 1950s-style drive-in. Concerned that Night to Shine might continue to be virtual this year, local organizers decided to plan an independent prom.
“We were fearful that if we had another year of virtual, our population was going to suffer mental health-wise even worse than they were already trending,” Jordan said. “Going into this year, we decided we would take a chance and break away from Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine even though we absolutely love everything he does, everything he stands for. We felt it would be best if we were to do our own prom.”
While Night to Shine events were allowed to take place in person this year on Feb. 10, Jordan said there were other reasons for the local community to plan its own prom. For one, the Night to Shine date, which traditionally falls the Friday before Valentine’s Day, conflicts with an annual father-daughter dance hosted by Daughters For Dads, causing the two events to compete for volunteers. In addition, the threat of ice or snow in eastern North Carolina is more likely in early February than late March.
Temperatures on Friday reached the upper 80s, causing prom guests like Paul Bartlett to work up a sweat on the dance floor.
“He’s like the mayor,” Katie Houmard, a volunteer who served as his date/buddy for the prom, said of Bartlett, who kept stopping to talk with friends. “He’s all over the place, but we’re having a blast.”
Houmard, who began serving as a volunteer for the event in 2019, got to see a good number of friends at the prom as well. She works with Project SEARCH, a transition program that provides real-life work experiences to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I have a lot of my former students here,” she said. “I enjoy any chance I get to hang out with my friends.”
Houmard was among several Pitt County Schools exceptional children’s teachers helping to serve as volunteer staff for the prom. Like their students, assistive technology facilitator Cameron Bass and lead adaptive physical education teacher Michele Mazey dressed in formal gowns and wore Venetian masks for the occasion.
“It’s great to see everybody all dressed up,” said Lindsay Joyner, an exceptional children’s teacher at Ayden-Grifton High School.
Joyner, who volunteers for the prom every year, served as a date/buddy for first-time guest Richard West. For West, 75, the dance floor was not the prom’s biggest draw. The food and the four-legged friends were his favorites.
“Some of them do need that softer side,” said Mary Ellen Collins, who volunteered with Canines for Christ in a quiet room where guests could sit and pet one of three therapy dogs. “Not only do they have the soft quietness, they’ve got the soft fur to touch, too.
“It has been fantastic the amount of people who have come through here,” she said. “They just light up when they come in here.”
First-time promgoer Kilian Muchoney stopped by the therapy dog room with his date/buddy Anna Godwin, a recreational therapist at ECU Health. Although the two had never met before Friday, they looked as if they had color-coordinated their chartreuse outfits. Prom Night at Covenant was Kilian’s first-ever prom. At 15, he is still a little young for Ayden-Grifton High School’s junior-senior event.
“His parents were ecstatic and trying to find a tux to rent and go all out because he has finally aged into our age group to go to the prom,” Jordan said. “So for him it’s the biggest night ever.”
For about a decade, ECU Ambassadors hosted a similar prom-style event for special populations, but like Night to Shine, that annual event was put on hold due to COVID. This year, student ambassadors like Ellie Trivette teamed up with Prom Night at Covenant.
“In high school, I used to volunteer with a special populations cheer team,” Trivette said. I’ve always loved that population, just helping them, being a buddy or a date or friend to them has always been something I’ve enjoyed. Just getting dressed up and seeing them dressed up and having a good time is just a lot of fun.”
Covenant Pastor Branson Sheets addressed the crowd briefly before the crowning of the prom king and queen. In keeping with the tradition of Night to Shine, a crown is provided to allow every promgoer to share that title.
“This is where we usually have people sitting on Sunday,” Sheets said as he stood in the sanctuary behind the area being used as a dance floor. “God created dancing, I believe he enjoys what he is seeing tonight.”
Linda King was there taking photos as Montrez Roberson received his crown.
“He’s like my son,” she said, smiling. “I’m like his second mom.”
Roberson attended last year’s drive-in prom but was eager for the return of an evening of music and dancing.
“He loves music,” King said. “This is his third (prom). He looks forward to it. He’s been talking about it for a long time.”
Jordan hopes the event turned out to be as magical as promgoers hoped it would be. It is always that way for her.
“Their smile and their energy is so contagious,” she said. “For them, it makes them feel so special. It just makes your eyes water to witness it.”