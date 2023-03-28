At Greenville’s first prom night for special populations since before the pandemic, masks were available at the door. But these were not face coverings; they were part of a festive celebration.

About 200 guests and more than twice that number of volunteers attended the March 24 Prom Night at Covenant, a masquerade-themed event for teens to senior adults. For the first time since 2020, promgoers were invited to come inside for dinner and dancing, photo booths and prom favors.


