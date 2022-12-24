WINTERVILLE — Grant Jones has never set foot inside Ukraine and doesn’t speak the language of its people. But when their country was invaded by Russia 10 months ago, their plight spoke to him.

News of the attacks left Jones uncertain how long he could remain comfortable at home without lifting a finger to alleviate the suffering. None of the atrocities were taking place outside his window, but with room to spare and the means to help, he couldn’t look away.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.