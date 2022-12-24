WINTERVILLE — Grant Jones has never set foot inside Ukraine and doesn’t speak the language of its people. But when their country was invaded by Russia 10 months ago, their plight spoke to him.
News of the attacks left Jones uncertain how long he could remain comfortable at home without lifting a finger to alleviate the suffering. None of the atrocities were taking place outside his window, but with room to spare and the means to help, he couldn’t look away.
“There are a million problems in the world at any given time and I don’t act on all of them,” he said. “But if I didn’t do it I was going to have to continue to watch the suffering, realizing I was not doing something I could be doing, and I really couldn’t live with myself. I could not really respect myself if I didn’t try.”
Some 5,000 miles away, Mariia Holovan viewed the same problem from a different angle. Outside her window in Ternopil, Ukraine, a military base had sprung up practically overnight, and the explosions were getting closer. With her sister and nephew seeking refuge in Poland and her grandmother determined to stay put, Holovan wanted to get away but knew no one with the means to help.
Despite the creation of Uniting for Ukraine in April to help displaced Ukrainians find refuge in the United States, making a connection was not easy. Most of the people stepping up to serve as sponsors through the government program were doing so on behalf of family or friends.
Jones and Holovan were total strangers until an initiative created to assist Afghan refugees helped them to get acquainted. Founded 15 months ago in the weeks after the fall of Kabul, Welcome.Us has since begun to extend a hand to Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States. Its online platform, Welcome Connect, helps create a virtual bridge between Ukrainians and Americans who are willing to sponsor them.
While the technology is new, Monna Kashfi, vice president of content and communications at Welcome.US, said this model for resettlement dates back several decades.
“This is the way the country resettled refugees from Vietnam,” she said. “You’re really tapping into the capacity of the community to step up and be a part of this work rather than depending on what government budgets and government agencies are able to do.”
Since July, Welcome Connect has helped to match more than 400 Ukrainians and their families with sponsors willing to help bring them to the safety of their communities in America.
“We heard from a lot of Americans,” Kashfi said. “They were watching the headlines every day. They knew this was an opportunity, but they didn’t know any Ukrainians directly to connect with and sponsor. These are folks that want to help and don’t know how.”
That was where Jones found himself for about three months last spring, exploring every avenue he could find to sponsor a Ukrainian family but having no success. Some friends suggested he was wasting his time; those fleeing Ukraine would want to remain in Europe or would seek out larger cities in the U.S. About 10,000 people live in Winterville, while Charlotte has about 10,000 Ukrainian Americans.
When he finally was able to connect through Welcome.Us, Jones encountered Ukrainians who needed a sponsor but wanted to relocate to Florida or California to be near other family or friends.
Holovan, too, knew nothing about North Carolina. Her Ukrainian friends who have come to the U.S. have resettled in New York and Florida.
“I know only about the biggest cities in the United States,” she said. “I didn’t look at the location. For me, it’s not necessary to be in a big city. It’s more important to be with a good family, with good people.”
From their earliest encounter, Holovan could see that the Joneses were an all-American family. In their first video conference, Grant and his wife, Heather, were joined by their two children, Ian and Geneva, and even the family’s two dogs, Scalop and Minnie, made a brief appearance on the screen.
What was not visible was the family’s affinity for other cultures. Both Grant and Heather had spent time abroad as students, and they went to great effort to make sure their children gained a global perspective. They hosted “Nation Nights” for the family to provide exposure to international food, music and films.
It was quite different from Grant Jones’ upbringing in Surry County, west of Winston-Salem. There were fewer than 1,000 people in his hometown, and his grandmother and his aunt seemed to know every single one of them.
“That was great, but all my family there is still there, and the world is very tiny for them,” he said. “We live in a big world.”
Despite the success of their online connection, bringing Holovan into their world was no easy task. As the war in her native Ukraine escalated, she exhausted her savings and even sold her only transportation, a bike, to pay for her flight from Poland. (Commercial air travel is suspended in Ukraine due to the war.)
Because of the large number of people fleeing the country, the bus trip to get to the border took 14 hours. Following a 10-hour flight to Chicago, Holovan sat for an interview to confirm that she would be allowed to seek refuge in the U.S. on a temporary basis known as humanitarian parole.
Waiting with 50 others from her flight, she nearly missed her connection to Charlotte, where Jones was scheduled to pick her up for the drive to Winterville.
“I was so worried because my phone was low charge,” Holovan said. “If I missed my plane, I’d have no connection with Grant.”
Holovan’s arrival on Sept. 7 was only the first step in what is expected to be a two-year journey. In the last three months, she has enrolled in English classes at Pitt Community College, secured her learner’s permit for driving and landed a part-time job.
Jones, who has been a stay-at-home dad and financial manager since he was laid off from his publishing job, spends his days helping Holovan navigate the landscape of humanitarian parole, which is accompanied by the ability to apply for work authorization and access to certain benefits.
“She has someone who can advocate for her, who knows the language, who understands the system to some degree and can help her through it,” he said. “I can tell by our experiences that there aren’t any other refugees here.”
A personal trainer in Ukraine, Holovan is studying to obtain her certification in the U.S. She would like to be able to support herself eventually and be in a position to help her sister and nephew.
In the meantime, she lives in the Jones family’s guest room, much like an exchange student, enjoying her host family’s hospitality. Since her arrival, the Joneses have included Holovan on trips to Raleigh and the coast. Most evenings, she joins them for dinner, although she sometimes cooks for herself.
“I like the time when we all have dinner together,” Holovan said, adding that her family seldom gathered together for meals in Ukraine. “It’s a new experience for me and it’s great. I want to have the same family.”
Since her arrival, she has presented her country’s food and traditions at one of the Joneses’ “Nation Nights.” She has experienced her first Thanksgiving and taken part in the preparation for her first American Christmas.
But amid the celebration, there is a lingering sadness that is not difficult to understand.
“It’s a lot of stress to be so far from the family and to live in a different country and speak different language and have different job than I have in Ukraine,” Holovan said. “I miss everything, even the nature here and the temperature. At Christmastime, the weather is different. I miss it; it’s home.”
Although her stay in North Carolina has some similarities to a simple cultural exchange, daily communication with her grandmother is a reminder of the real reason she is here.
“It’s not ‘I want to know something new so let’s get to the United States,’” she said. “It’s war. I’m coming to get better future, but I also worry about Ukraine every single day. When it’s a hard day in Ukraine, it’s a hard day in here for me.
“It’s hard because I’m not at home. But it’s great because I have this family here.”
Kashfi said many families hosting through Welcome.Us find that sponsoring not only changes the life of the newcomer in need of refuge but also of the sponsoring family that volunteers to serve.
“You don’t need any special skills to do this,” she said. “You don’t need the legal knowledge or immigration knowledge. You don’t even necessarily need the language skill.”
Although the Joneses understand that being a sponsor is not a good fit for every family, they would like to see others at least explore the possibility.
“I would also love to see community organizations and churches (involved),” Grant said. “It doesn’t have to be some Norman Rockwell kind of family.
“It’s been a real pleasure to have her,” he said. “Of course there’s some work involved, but it’s been a benefit, a real plus, a gift to our family.”