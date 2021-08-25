The ECU Opera Theater production premiering Friday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall will be beyond what most performers ever dreamed.
Rather than taking the stage, cast members will sit in the audience to watch “The Dreamer” make its debut on screen. The new chamber opera by composer Mark Taggart and librettist Ann McCutchan is the first ECU Opera Theater performance created for film.
The 40-minute film, featuring a cast and chamber orchestra of East Carolina University students and faculty, will be shown at the recital hall and on YouTube beginning at 7:30 p.m. Filmed this spring on campus, is ECU Opera Theater’s first production since the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of theaters across the nation and world in the spring of 2020.
“COVID definitely forced our hand into this situation, which I was trepidatious about at first,” Director Daniel Shirley said. “But it actually turned into something really groundbreaking and beautiful and something I would never been able to imagine.”
While the university’s opera theater program routinely makes video recordings of performances for its archives, copyright requirements hinder such films from being released for public viewing. Those limitations provided a perfect scenario for Shirley, an associate professor of vocal studies, who had long hoped to work on a composition by Taggart, his colleague in ECU’s School of Music.
Taggart, a professor of musical composition, previously worked with McCutchan, a Wyoming-based author lyricist and librettist, on “Swan’s Inlet,” which was moving toward becoming a staged full production prior to the pandemic.
The two collaborated again for “The Dreamer,” which takes its audience into a nightmare as the title character struggles to deal with the voices in her head. A dark piece, both literally and figuratively, the opera has a skewed sense of time that leaves the audience to wonder if it takes place in an instant or over a period of years.
“She is confronted by seducers and is assisted by a confidant and all the while has a running scroll of voices inside of her head telling her to be careful, telling her when she should avoid something, telling her when it’s OK to take a step,” Shirley said.
“The story itself is less about what happens and more about what you experience,” he said. “It’s like impressionist art.”
While the libretto and music seemed well-suited to film, Shirley imagined that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the performance might have to be presented live via Zoom. But Alex Davis, who serves as coordinator of audio services for the School of Music, had a different vision.
A filmmaker, Davis brought his own equipment in to help bring the project from concept to completion, serving in multiple roles including technical director, cinematographer and audio engineer.
“When the wheels started turning for this, we had to ask ourselves the fundamental question, ‘Are we going to film an opera or are we going to make a film?’” Shirley said. “And we chose the latter. ‘The Dreamer’ took on a whole new life. Now it’s a movie, which none of us have really done before.”
ECU junior Aiyana Mourino had no idea the opera was planned for film when she auditioned and was cast as a member of the sextet. All she knew was that following the disappointing cancellation of “The Fantastics” in the spring of 2020, she was ready to work again.
“We auditioned for the opera not really knowing exactly what it would be,” she said. “I was super excited just to be able to audition again. We just wanted to be in an opera. We just wanted to perform again in whatever capacity.”
Mourino said it was both exciting and intimidating to have her first film role and to be part of a premiere opera.
“I wouldn’t have chosen the circumstances (of a pandemic), but at the same time I think it’s amazing that we as an opera theater in Greenville, North Carolina, were able to turn it into something incredible,” she said.
Christian Powell, who portrays the title character in “The Dreamer,” said she and other artists discovered new strengths in the process of creating the film.
“It shows how students were able to show creativity, collaborate during the pandemic,” she said. “We came together and made wonderful art.”
During the film-making process, students were kept largely apart. The chamber orchestra, comprised of six students and two faculty members and conducted by Christopher Buddo, recorded its performance. Recordings of individual singers followed. It was not until the completion of audio production work that joined the two groups that filming began.
Because cast members were filmed individually, the only masks that viewers will notice are not related to COVID but are part of the costumes, designed by Jeffery Phipps, a former faculty member in the ECU School of Theatre and Dance.
ECU Opera Theatre is not alone in its move to film during the pandemic. Seattle Opera went from stage to studio during the pandemic to produce streaming performances.
“The classical music industry and specifically opera have really grasped the film medium during the pandemic and really interesting projects have come out,” Shirley said. “I don’t think this is going to go away.”
“The Dreamer” is dedicated to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who was known to be an opera lover in addition to a pioneer and advocate for women. At the beginning of the film, there is a glimpse of her famous quote, “Real change, enduring change happens one step at a time.”
“The whole notion of taking a step in those things that haunt you is central to the story,” Shirley said, “finding the courage to take that first step.”
He is eager to see what changes are in store for opera as filmed classical music begins to take on greater relevance.
“There’s so much that you can do with film that you can’t really do on stage,” Shirley said. “Practically speaking, it gives the students something really tangible for when they enter the profession.
“Even if we weren’t in a pandemic this would have been unique and special and memorable for them,” he said. “I’m hoping that this project constitutes a bright spot in their memory of the pandemic era.”
“The Dreamer” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The screening is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required. To view online, visit youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.