Sunshine and clear skies are in the forecast for a makeup performance by The Embers set for tonight at the Greenville Town Common.
The beach music favorites were slated to open the the third annual Concert on the Common series on June 3, but storms prompted organizers to postpone for farer weather.
The show will start at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater, 105 E. First St. It’s the fourth concert in the series and the only one held on a Wednesday. The series will return to its Thursday format with the July 22 appearance of the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band–On the Border.
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are one of the top beach music bands in the country, said a news release from Inner Banks Media, which puts on the concert series. The group has charted hits over the last 50 years including “I Love Beach Music” and “Far Away Places.”
Woolard, who sings lead and plays the saxophone, grew up in Washington, N.C., and hosts a weekly beach music radio show on 107.9 WNCT. Woolard has had several beach music hits including “What You Do To Me” and “Love Don’t Come No Stronger.”
“Having Craig and The Embers back in Greenville is always a hit,” said Hank Hinton, vice president of Inner Banks Media and co-ordinator for concert series. “There’s a reason they’ve been considered North Carolina’s favorite band for all these years. People of all ages love to watch Craig and the Embers perform.”
A beer and wine garden will be hosted as a fundraiser during the show by The Junior League of Greenville.
The National Weather Service is predicting sunny skies with a high in the low 90s today.