When Kay Evans completed her first marathon in 2002 at 40, there was no indication she would be in it for the long run. The Chocowinity woman was relatively new to the sport, not having been a runner at all until about a year earlier.
But more than 20 years later, not only is Evans still running, she is still in the running as a competitor. The most recent of her more than 160 marathons have seen this elite runner not only capture her division but, at times, post better times than top 10 finishers half her age.
In September 2016, she became the 90th runner in the country to qualify for 50Sub4 Marathon Club, an organization whose members complete a marathon in less than four hours in every state. To this day, fewer than 30 women have accomplished this feat. But there is one race in which Evans is in a class by herself. The 60-year-old is the lone runner in the state and the only woman in the country to have done it twice.
“I would have never thought I could do that,” Evans said of crossing her 100th 50Sub4 marathon finish line in September. “I was just happy to have it the first time. I had just been trying to do different races. Then after I got them done I thought, ‘Well I’m kind of part of the way through a second round,’ so I decided to just see how far I could get.
Marathons have taken her 4,218.2 miles so far, not including training (about 25 miles a week) or even the distances she has covered in shorter races. That’s like running all the way from Greenbelt, Maryland, where Evans was the second-place women’s finisher in the George Washington Marathon in 2016, to Anchorage, Alaska, where she won first in her age division in Humpy’s Marathon in 2018. That’s a pretty big trek for someone whose relationship with running didn’t exactly get off to the best start. Longtime partner Jim Robertson, who ran for fitness rather than competition, made the introduction.
“He tried to get me to run and I hated it,” Evans recalled, laughing. “About the time I started to like it, running caused him back problems and he had to stop, but I kept on.”
Up and running
Evans, who operates Chocowinity Chicken Sanctuary, came home with a trophy from her first 5K, Virginia’s “Run for the Birds.” From there, her running took off. By 2002, she had completed her first marathon, the Trigon Bay-Bridge Marathon in Virginia Beach, Va.
By 2015, she had completed 100 of them. When she discovered 50Sub4, she and Robertson made their way back to a handful of states where she needed to shave minutes off her qualifying time, making her the 18th woman in the nation to be a 50Sub4 finisher.
“We recognize that we’re unusual and crazy,” former 50Sub4 President Bob Kennedy said in an interview. “The challenge of running a marathon in all 50 states, there are probably 5,000 people that have either done that or are trying to do it right now. (But) our club is unique. Most people just try to participate in those marathons and finish, but they don’t necessarily have a time goal like the club does. That’s what makes it even more special.”
While the American women’s marathon record, set in Houston in January, is 2 hours, 19 minutes and 12 seconds, the global average for women of all ages is 4 hours 42 minutes. In most races, Evans, who has a “gazelle” ranking with 50Sub 4 (only “cheetah” is higher), shaves an hour off that time.
“Most of hers are Boston (Marathon) qualifying times as well, which in itself is a goal a lot of people have,” Kennedy said.
In March, Kennedy ran with Evans and other 50Sub4 Club members in the inaugural Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City, where Evans won her age division.
“There were maybe half a dozen people that were there just to run North Carolina as part of the 50-state quest, but the only one that I know of that was among that group that got a sub four was Kay,” said Kennedy, 74, who has completed more than 250 marathons, about 100 of them with times of four hours or faster.
“I’m on my fourth time around the 50 states, but I have not got the times Kay has. I’m not as good a runner as she is,” he said. “(But) if you’re a goal-oriented person and you like to run and you like to travel, then this is a wonderful excuse to get out there and see the United States.”
On the road
Evans, who points out that before she and Robertson met, she had never traveled to a different time zone, has covered quite a bit of ground since then, from Alaska’s Kenai River Marathon to the Kona Marathon in Hawaii.
Although she has run the Boston Marathon more than 10 times, she enjoys small races in out-of-the-way destinations, like Wamego, Kansas, where the Wicked Marathon starts and ends at the Wizard of Oz Museum. Going off to the races has taken her to Jimmy Stewart’s childhood home in Pennsylvania and through a Native American reservation in New Mexico.
“I try to look for things like that wherever we are, something nearby that that I wouldn’t ordinarily have ever had a chance to see or made a special trip to see,” Evans said of cross-country trips, which often include races for her and backpacking for Robertson. “It’s been an adventure. I’ve seen things that I ordinarily wouldn’t. It’s interesting to run through places, too, rather than driving. You see things that normally you wouldn’t.”
In January 2020, Evans traveled to Northfield, Minnesota, for the Zoom! Yah! Yah! Indoor Marathon, where she ran away with a first-place women’s award. Although she did not know it at the time, it would be eight months before she would cross another finish line.
The coronavirus pandemic canceled travel plans and shut down races across the country, giving Evans the longest rest period between races in two decades.
Staying motivated
Although training alone is nothing unusual, she missed the camaraderie of local running friends she would ordinarily see at area 5K races. Evans, who was grieving the death of her mother, found comfort in an online group made up mostly of high school friends. But they weren’t friends from her high school. Most were 10 years younger and all but one were people she had never met.
The group, known as Holiday Streakers, had started in 2013 as a short-term attempt to share motivation for members to continue workouts through Thanksgiving and Christmas in order to stay in shape. Evans accepted an invitation from a woman she had met through her work rescuing chickens.
Though the group was traditionally only active online from November to January, member Emily Klein said she and about 15 high school friends from New York decided to keep going at the beginning of 2020, the year of their planned class reunion. That reunion, like a host of events in 2020, was canceled, but the group helped give Evans a sense of accountability that helped her stay focused on her goals.
“Every day, you check in,” she said. “That really kept me motivated.”
Evans continued her training, though she was hesitant to travel. When she first returned to racing in August of 2020, she and Robertson avoided flying to race locations, opting to drive and either camp in a tent or sleep in their car the night before a race.
“They drive 12 hours. She sleeps in a tent. She gets up. She runs a 26.2-mile marathon and then drives home,” Klein said, incredulously.
“She’s very modest,” she said. “If I ran a marathon, everyone would know it. If I trained for a marathon, I would drive all my friends crazy because I would be posting about it all the time. She does not toot her own horn at all, really never does.”
Step by step
Evans does like to brag about people who support her. She said she would never think of making these trips without Robertson, who does much of the planning and is responsible for navigating around larger cities. She credits her neighbors with making it possible for her to compete by volunteering to take care of the couple’s 36 chickens and two dogs. When she received her 50Sub4 plaque last year, she ordered a duplicate for her podiatrist for helping her to keep running.
Kennedy said that while Evans is exceptionally humble about her accomplishments, it is not unusual for runners to be unsung athletes.
“You’ll hear all this hype about a football team or a baseball player who’s hot stuff and everybody wants to know what that person does, where they live, what home runs they’ve hit or whatever, and we don’t get that kind of recognition,” he said. “In running, even though Kay is at the top of her list, she’s not flashy or showy or earning $10 million a year running marathons. It’s an enigma to me that some of the best athletes in the world go completely unnoticed unless somebody points them out.”
But recognition doesn’t seem to matter much to Evans. The glory comes from always moving toward the goal. Earlier this month in a marathon in Salisbury, Maryland, she completed the 12th state in her third attempt at finishing all 50.
“It just kind of gives me a goal,” she said. “It just kind of keeps me trying to keep on on my training. I certainly don’t expect it to happen. I don’t think my body’s going to hold out to keep getting under four hours for that many states. But I guess it’s just to see how far I can get.”