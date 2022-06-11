There was much to celebrate Friday along Charles Boulevard with an ECU baseball win and two high school graduations.
Commencement for D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose high schools also marked the return of Pitt County Schools’ traditional ceremonies in Minges Coliseum, following two years of disruption due to COVID-19. Last year’s graduates were required to wear masks and be seated 3 feet apart, and were limited to four guests each.
There was no such restriction this year, which came as good news to Conley grad Michelle Johnson, whose entourage included her sister, brother, sister-in-law, aunt and best friend. Everyone, including “bonus mom” Crystal Phillips, Johnson’s supervisor at Zaxby’s, wore personalized blue and gold shirts in support of their favorite graduate.
After the ceremony, graduate Daniel Zapata-Garcia posed for photos with classmates, relatives and “extended family” that included Conley School Resource Officers Mindy Fedash and Michael Stroud.
“I’ve known him since I was in ninth grade,” Zapata-Garcia said of Stroud. “I would see him every time in the hallway and he would say, ‘Go to class. Do your work.’”
Zapata-Garcia plans to continue both after graduation, working to earn money to attend barber school.
He is one of nearly 1,500 Pitt County Schools students to earn their diplomas in ceremonies that began a week ago with the inaugural graduation of Innovation Early College High School. Four remaining schools, South Central, Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and North Pitt, have ceremonies today. Some 55 graduates earned associate’s degrees while still in high school.
Among them was Conley salutatorian Ella Philpot, who shared with 374 members of the Class of 2022 advice from the late Riley Philpot, Ella’s sister and the namesake of Riley’s Army nonprofit organization that supports children with cancer and their families.
Riley, who loved to play soccer, established these rules, Philpot recalled: Work hard, have fun and get better.
“You don’t have to be the best in everything or anything to be able to give your all,” said Philpot, who plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall. “We can all give our best efforts every single day.”
Philpot said when life seems difficult, it can be easy to forget about things that bring joy.
“Even when things are rough, it doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy your life,” she said. “Happiness and joy are about perspective.”
Valedictorian Caleb Dudley recalled some of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, including masks, classes over Zoom and missing opportunities to connect with fellow students.
“Quite honestly, most of us will never see each other again. To be fair, some of us have never seen each other in the past four years anyways,” he quipped.
Dudley, who was among 62 Conley seniors to graduate with honors, told classmates that after high school, graduates will no longer be defined by the sports they played or what their grade-point averages or ACT scores were.
“We’re now presented with a blank slate, a chance to reinvent ourselves if we so choose,” Dudley said. “What matters is what you make of the next chapter of your life.”
Dudley, who plans to attend Duke University in the fall, is among 340 Conley graduates who plan to pursue higher education after graduation.
Two-hundred twenty of Rose’s 270 graduates also plan to continue their studies. Ninety-five graduated with honors.
Salutatorian Carter Lamson is heading to NCSU in the fall, where he plans to pursue electrical and computer engineering. Lamson, who entered Rose through Pitt County Schools’ open enrollment policy, said he could not have chosen a better school.
“We can take comfort in knowing that the quality education that we received these past four years will allow us to be successful in whatever we do,” he said, adding that Rose members of the Class of 2022 received some $7 million in scholarship offers.
Lamson reminded his fellow students that their four years of high school came with numerous accomplishments, including conference championships and state championships for several teams.
“We have accomplished all of these successes in just four years,” he said. “Imagine all of the amazing things that we will do in the next 10, 20 or even 50 years.”
Valedictorian Hayden Humphreys said that, in some ways, the years passed quickly.
“Over the years, some of the tests we studied and crammed for even made it feel like high school had no end,” said Humphreys, who also served as senior class president. “Now that end we felt would never arrive has come.”
Humphreys, who plans to study finance at ECU, said that he began high school with this message saved on the screen of his phone: “Nobody cares. Work harder.” While he realized his goal of graduating first in his class, he sometimes regrets what he gave up to achieve that.
“Many of you, I’ve never met,” he said. “I failed to build personal worthwhile relationships with many people.”
Humphreys said he now looks at that message differently, having decided that “nobody cares about a title we hold or a grade we got on a test” and he can “work harder in developing our personal relationships.
“As we look toward the future, let us strive to replace late nights with the office with late nights with loved ones,” he said. “Let us strive to not place good grades over good relationships with our peers. At the end of the day all we have is each other.”