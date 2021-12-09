There was something missing from Christmas of 2020 for Kate Robinson, something that had always helped to make the season bright. Since Kate was a tiny tot, “The Nutcracker” had been as much a part of her holiday as the toys and goodies on Santa’s sleigh.
But what would have been the Arendell Parrott Academy senior’s 10th performance of the beloved ballet could not go on last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate, like other members of the cast of more than 100 performers for Dance Arts Theatre’s annual production, longed to be able to take the stage, but all the wishing in the world could not change that.
Theaters around the globe, where the holiday favorite — featuring a score by Tchaikovsky — had been performed for decades, remained dark. Dance Arts Theatre released a video of a previous performance of the story of young girl whose toy nutcracker soldier is transformed into a handsome prince who takes her on a magical journey.
But this week, the magic is back as “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage at ECU’s Wright Auditorium.
“(This year) has been a lot about making it happen,” Artistic Director Sherryl Tipton said. “With the disappointment they felt not to be able to do ‘Nutcracker’ last year, to be given an opportunity this year has been really very special for them.”
The celebrated return of the event, a benefit for the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center, features a cast of more than 115, from young students of the North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts to professional dancers. Carolina Ballet dancers Timour Bourtasenkov, Yevgeny Shlapko and Adam Chavis, along with Ashley Hathaway and Kiefer Curtis, who will perform the roles of “Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Cavalier.”
Dance Arts Theatre’s 29th season brings back Jeffery Phipps, artistic director of Arts of the Pamlico, for his 20th performance as Herr Drosselmeyer. Over the years, Tipton said, Phipps, a former associate professor of costume design at ECU’s school of theater and dance, has become so synonymous with the magician-like character that some of the younger dancers expect him to perform tricks at rehearsals.
Helping work magic behind the scenes is Phipps’ former colleague, Galina Panova, who recently retired as an associate professor of dance. Panova, a world-renowned ballerina, is a resident guest teacher for the N.C. Academy of Dance Arts, contributing to choreography and serving as a dance coach for “The Nutcracker.”
One traditional element of the performance that will be missing this year is the accompaniment of Eastern Symphony Orchestra, which did not participate due to COVID-19. The orchestra has been a part of “The Nutcracker” for decades, except for 2008, when staging of the ballet at Yankee Hall left no room for live musicians.
“I was genuinely disappointed because it adds an air of magic,” Tipton said. “But one of the (dancers’) moms had spoken up and said, ‘Remember that last year we had said we would have done anything to have been able to have a Nutcracker,’ so for us to be able to have it and fill the auditorium to capacity is actually an amazing opportunity.”
Kate, 17, who will be featured in nearly a half dozen scenes for this weekend’s performances, is excited to be back on the Wright Auditorium stage.
“We performed our spring production at Rose,” she said. “It will be the first time since the December 2019 Nutcracker that we’ve been in the auditorium at all. It adds a certain mood in Wright Auditorium.”
Dancer Chloe Lewis agrees, though the 12-year-old recently had an opportunity to perform on a much bigger stage. This fall, she was among 30 dancers nationwide selected to audition in New York for the part of Clara in “The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.”
“I was very surprised,” Chloe said of being invited to try out for the part. “That was my first big audition.”
For this weekend’s production, Chloe will not play the part of Clara. That role belongs to her sister, Haynes, 16. Chloe will portray Clara’s brother, Fritz.
It is only the second time Tipton recalls ever casting a sister duo as the feuding siblings on stage. But there is no sibling rivalry between these two dancers.
Haynes helped her sister film her original audition video and worked with her to practice the piece she would need to perform to try out in person in New York.
“There were some famous people on that line, people we knew from TV shows, (“Dance Moms”),” Haynes said. “I was really proud of her. It was really fun seeing her step out of her comfort zone.”
Still, both students are happy to be back in Wright, which has become like a second performance home.
“It’s going to be so much fun being back in Wright Auditorium and having a live audience,” Haynes said. “We’re all anticipating getting back into the theater.”
Tipton has seen a growing anticipation in the community as well.
“There has been an outpouring of contributions, greater than before,” she said of the event, which in its history has raised more than $250,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “There seems to be a lot of talk about it.
“It’s neat to me that in the community that kind of conversation goes on,” Tipton said. “People have made it a continual holiday tradition.”