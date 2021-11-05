It’s a little odd to walk into an art gallery and see Barbie posed sweetly as if part of a window display at a toy store. It’s odder still to see Barbie dissected, buried in sand or encased in candy.
“The Odd Barbie Show,” which opens today at Emerge Gallery and Art Center, has all that and more. Forty-nine displays feature some use of the plastic princess, although some artists have so remade the iconic doll that not even her boyfriend Ken would recognize her.
Longtime patrons may recall Emerge’s first Barbie show, hosted in 2002 in a back hallway as the nonprofit arts organization was working to find its footing. Executive Director Holly Garriott recalls that artist Vik Sexton came up with the idea of using the leggy blonde doll to kick off a fundraising effort.
Some of the Barbies from the first exhibit sold for as much as $400 each, but, more than that, the quirky show turned a lot of heads — and not just plastic ones. Emerge went on to host three more “Odd Barbie” shows, but the exhibit hasn’t come out of the box since 2008.
“For our 20th anniversary, we really wanted to celebrate those things and exhibitions that were part of the originality,” Garriott said. “I think it is one of those things we do here at Emerge, sort of like the Tiny Art Show, is questioning what art is. This is a show that really does that.”
For the invitational show, which includes an auction to benefit the center’s education fund, artists were challenged to include a Barbie — or a part of one of the dolls — within their work. But there were no parameters for what processes they chose or their treatment of the subject matter.
While the exhibit drew a large number of mixed media entries, works represented are as diverse as the doll itself, with ceramics, prints, photography and even jewelry made from Barbie. One of the most unique is by Betsy Rascoe, who created a three-dimensional wall-hanging that spells the word “Barbie,” crafting it completely from doll hair.
“I think that’s always been part of it,” Garriott said. “I think that’s the talent and purpose of the artist is how far can you push it.”
Emerge Marketing and Exhibits Coordinator Sarah Lazure said the exhibition drew Barbie lovers (and haters) from beyond eastern North Carolina, with artists from Ohio, Massachusetts and the State of Washington contributing their interpretations of Barbie.
Not all participants are artists. Jennifer McKinnon, an associate professor of history at East Carolina University, created “Shipwrecked Barbie: Plastics in the Sea,” a glass bottle encasing a Barbie buried up to her neck in sand.
Some works, such as Liz Steiner’s “Best Jewelry Barbie,” Maria Modlin’s “Garden Nymph” and Cathy Brown Hardison’s “Last Dance With Barbie Jane” are so pristine and perfectly poised that they practically beg viewers to play with them. “QUEEN bar BEE,” by Harvey Wooten and Christine Grant, is an elaborate Rose Bowl Parade-style float led by a giant bumblebee and with two black-and-yellow clad Barbies in tow.
Some caustic creations seem like social commentaries on the pop culture icon. In Joanne Lang’s “Growing Up She Was Always Buried in a Book,” Barbie’s head, hand and feet are nested inside a copy of Nancy Drew Mysteries “The Mystery at Lilac Inn.” Shingo Furukawa’s “Barbara Millicent Roberts Profile, Page 1” quite literally dissects the doll, displaying her body parts under Plexiglass, along with a detailed investigatory description that reads, in part, “known occupations include babysitter, medical doctor, U.S. Marine sergeant, school teacher, MLB and WNBA player, NASA astronaut, CEO, UNICEF ambassador, rapper, etc.”
Several artists contributed Barbie-enhanced interpretations of classic works of art, including “Barbie with a Pearl Earring,” by Sue Luddeke; “Conjur Barbie,” by Biruta Erdmann; and “Ophelia” by Matthew Lazure. Mairin Gwyn’s “The Beauty Standard Venus of the Dreamhouse,” which gives Barbie an uncharacteristically thick, candy coating, mimics the body of “Venus of Willendorf.”
There are some artists that toy with Barbie in darker ways. Scott Eagle replaces the Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head with a skull and titles it “Day of the Dead Barbie.” Beth Lonsinger uses only the legs (painted blue-green) to craft “Barbie Necklace.”
Those are just a few examples of what Garriott sees as evidence of Barbie’s polarizing personality.
“We say, ‘If you love Barbie, you must see this show, and if you hate Barbie, you also must see this show,’” she said.
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host an opening reception for “The Odd Barbie Show” from 5-8 p.m. today in conjunction with the First Friday Artwalk. The exhibit continues through Nov. 29 in both the Don Edwards and Harvey Wooten galleries. There is no charge for viewing. Masks are required. Exhibited items will be available for auction. Visit https://emergegallery.com/gallery/current-shows. For 551-6947.