When Santa Claus gets letters to ask for Christmas toys, he gets much more than he might expect from area girls and boys. Here are excerpts from notes written as part of Winterville Parks and Recreation Department’s Letters to Santa project.
Santa’s suggestion box
“Can you come through the front door because I don’t have a chimney?” — Javier
“I have a great idea. You should get metal and build a hand and softly throw the presents. You would get finished quicker.” — Caden
“You should get a band to play jingle bells in the back of your sleigh.” — Corbit
“You should ask the elves to do the naughty list.” — Mhairi
“You should get the elves to install a hot cocoa machine on the sleigh.” — Brynlee
“Are the reindeer practicing? The reindeer really should take vitamins.” — Miles
“You should add turbo boosters to your sleigh. It will make your trips faster.” — Happel
“When you come to my home, you need to watch out for my dogs.” — Reagan
“Maybe you should not give anything to the kids on the naughty list. They can sell the coal.” — Mason
“The North Pole, shouldn’t it be called Mrs. Claus village because doesn’t Mrs. Claus make stuff?” — Mariah
Tell me about yourself
“Where is your favorite place to visit?” — Jackson
“Do you like your job, and, if so, why?” — Mia
“What do you do when it is not Christmas?” — Jesus
“Do you have any children?” — Sammy
“Do you have a brother?” — Alex
“Is your present bag magical?” — Parker
“How many toys does each kid get?” — Abbott
“How old are you?” — Noah
“How did you meet the elves?” — Addison
“Do you eat corn?” — Emma
“Do you like chocolate cookies or normal cookies?” — Olivia
“How did you get to have this job?” — Hudson
“From one to 10 how cold is it?” — Zeke
“Are you working out? Are you in good shape?” — Aubrie
“Do the reindeer take flying lessons?” — Perry
“How do you deliver presents so sneaky?” — Evie
“How was your summer off?” — Reagan
“How old are you? The last time I saw you, you looked 64 which should be young for Santa.” — Elizabeth
All I want for Christmas
“I want to sing in front of the whole school.” — Aanya
“I just want happiness.” — Mackenzie
“I want a car I can fit in.” — M’Shine
“I wish for a new friend. I wish for a brother. I wish for nothing more.” — Aurora
“I want a golden retriever and Grand Theft Auto.” — Abbott
“My Christmas wish is for everyone to have a home.” — Connor
“I want a horse, but I know you cannot get it for me.” — Kinsley
“Can my mom please be here?” — Zane
“This year for Christmas I would like to have a baby python.” — Elijah
“What I want for Christmas is for everyone to be happy and not sick.” — Harper
“I need a new lunchbox and dental floss.” — Reagan
“For Christmas, can you bring me a go-kart, drums and some ice cream?” — Matt
“I wish my mom would get a new car. She’s been asking for one for months.” — Avery
“I really want all of my family to get a bunch of money.” —Caylee
“I would like a pet baby bunny the color of cream that would be able to live inside the house and can sleep with me in my bed (and is very fluffy) and doesn’t leave droppings.” — Emma
What’s coming to me
“I have been good this year because when my sister wants candy, I normally give it to her.” — Cody
“I want skates and a hoverboard and tablet and a pogo stick. I earned this because I mop my mom’s floor and wash the walls.” — Zari
“My brother fell and I helped him get up. That is why I should get my presents.” — Nazareth
“I have (taken) baths all by myself so my grandma does not need to clean me.” — Brian
“I help my mom make decisions sometimes.” — Alexander
“I helped my brother once.” — Liam
“I said ‘excuse me’ to my mom.” — Elizabeth
“I clean my room with a vacuum every Sunday.” — Nathan
“Do you want to know something? My brother and I are very nice to each other. We give each other ice cream.” — Yuyitzi
“This year I was good and wasn’t naughty. I held the door for eight people today.” — Gail
Christmas confessions
“You know that me and my brother argue a lot, and soon I think I am going to regret fighting with him because he does wrestling.” — Madison
“Last Christmas we caught you on camera.” — Spencer
“Santa, I have acted pretty good this year except for when I have a bad day.” — Megan
“This year I have been good but I can do better.” — Elijah
“I have been good the best I can.” — Aubrey
Love letters
“I wish you a merry Christmas. I love you, Santa.” — Eva
“Thank you for giving us presents.” — Hunter
“Can you find your underwear because I read you lost them? I have a pair to share.” — Aubrie
“I love you very much. You are cool.” — Ivy
“I really want you to take a box I set out with toys I don’t need anymore for the kids who need it more than me.” — Meredith
“Mr. Santa, what I’m really trying to say is that I’m thankful for what I have.” — Camille
“Love you, Santa. Not like ‘love, love.’ That is gross.” — Hannah
“I love Christmas, but I love you more.” — Kyleigh