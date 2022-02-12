Kids at the Greenville Montessori School are learning hands-on how to nurture love, sprout joy and practice sustainable habits as part of a Valentine’s Day project providing houseplants to local seniors.
Students re-potted 200 plants provided by the Carolina Season Nursery to give to seniors through Pitt County’s Meals on Wheels program. Each plant is repurposed into a recycled mug, jar or other container and comes with a handwritten card attached by a student.
“This is the second year that our school has participated in the Plant a Valentine project,” said Lesley Byrne, head of the Montessori school. “The goal here is to build friendship and help out with students in a meaningful way that children can really connect with. It is something they are working on, something they enjoy doing and something that can bring a little bit of joy to someone’s day.”
Rich Zeck, director for the Pitt County Council on Aging, said that the donations give those seniors a much needed dose of Valentine’s Day love.
“Everyone gets attention on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Zeck said. “The rest of the year there is not a lot. Valentine’s Day helps many of our seniors who are widowed or single get a little bit of love. What better way than when you have a kid, a stranger of a child, showing love to an adult? It is kind of almost magical.”
“This goes to show how we can engage intergenerationally any kind of group, period. What about Mother’s Day? Father’s Day? You name the day. It does not have to be Christmas or Thanksgiving. Loneliness is not just during the holidays, it is year round.”
According to Byrne the Montessori approach to teaching promotes hands-on learning and gives students agency in how their education is conducted.
“The children are involved at every stage of the project,” Byrne said. “Selecting the containers and bringing in recyclable containers from home. In class they study the needs of the plants and botany work.”
“The planting work is familiar and the new aspect is using something they do in their everyday life to reach out to other people. It is more genuine.”
The project is a brainchild of Lana Miller, a parent of a student, who said that she sees Valentine’s Day as a jumping off point for intergenerational education.
“It is something the children have worked on and are giving it in a meaningful way to someone,” Miller said. “There is the aspect of an intergenerational relationship. Most of our children have grandparents so they can relate to that part. Compassion, empathy, giving is what we want to teach our students through real life examples.”
Marielle Friend, an 11-year-old student at the Greenville Montessori School, explained the project’s roots in classroom learning.
“I really enjoy planting and do not get to do it very often,” Friend said. “For Valentine’s Day we have been doing a lot of stories about kindness and people who have done kind things. The plants and repurposing things is part too. Each class has a garden outside where we plant mint, flowers, basil and other plants. My class’ has a birdbath in it.”
Sisters Clementine Koenig, 5, and Cora Koenig, 8, are part of the project too. Cora said the giving is about more than a plant.
“Giving is not just giving stuff,” Cora said. “Giving is about giving joy. It is about the feelings.”
On a more tangible level giving seniors something to care for such as a houseplant is a boost for their mental health according to Zeck. He said that many seniors were put in a bad mental state during the COVID-19 pandemic due largely to the fact that the virus hit that demographic hardest.
“A little plant, a little love deflects and gets seniors thinking on a more positive side,” Zeck explained. “It is personal. Something came to them alive so they want to do anything they can to keep it alive. Sometimes it can be hard for people to visualize or conceptualize but it is something that gives them purpose and a reason to live. A plant, really.”
Virginia Batton, 5, said that it is good for the plants too. The green-thumbed girl said she helps her father plant cucumbers, eggplants and carrots in their garden at home.
“Planting them makes the plants happy,” Batton said.
Zeck noted that the new packaging for the plants, which range from gravy boats to mason jars, also makes for a unique gift.
“We certainly appreciate all the nice things from the nursery in their green containers but these are all unique and all different,” Zeck said. “I think it is really cool.”
The lesson on sustainability was not lost on Friend, either.
“People do not usually have a plant in an old jar or mug,” Friend said. “I really like that we are using this for another purpose.”
“I really love the experience of helping these people if they are going through a hard time or they are feeling down. It is just something to make their days a little brighter”
That palpable enthusiasm is part of the school’s goal according to Byrne.
“They do have the power, the talent and the skill to make a big difference,” Byrne said. “Learning is fun for children, it is natural. It can be empowering when you give them the tools and the guidelines to do something like this. Then what they will do is watch them blossom.”