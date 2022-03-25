The first time she took her dad’s 1954 Pontiac out after dark, Anne had a fender-bender.
Though years later Anne Briley Grimes would make her mark as the “Dumpling Lady,” at the time, she was just a teenager in hot water with her father.
“I hadn’t been away from home twenty minutes,” she wrote in her 2008 book, “Dumplings ‘N More.” She recalls holding the displaced fender guard and crying until she heard her father say, “Is that all that’s left?”
Minutes later, she was back behind the wheel, giving it another try.
In the more than six decades since, Grimes has tasted success as an entrepreneur and business owner, a photographer and ordained minister, though the road to progress has not been a smooth ride. Her 80-year journey has been filled with starts and stops, turns and detours. But make no mistake, she is going somewhere.
Early years
It seems only fitting that the home where she entered the world on Feb. 1, 1942, is now the middle of Arlington Boulevard.
“It was Arlington Drive then,” Grimes said in an interview from her office at Homeplace of Ayden, an organization for senior adults that she co-founded in 2019. “Because I’ve been around 80 years, I’ve seen a lot of things happen in this area.”
Anne was the first of four children born to Mildred Adelaide Taylor and David Clifton Briley at a time when Greenville had a population of around 13,000, which is less than half the enrollment of East Carolina University today. Except for a bout with rheumatic fever during kindergarten, when she lay in bed at home learning to read from the Betty Crocker Cookbook, Anne remembers an idyllic childhood.
Growing up, she divided her time between the swimming pool and movie theaters downtown, where she attended Greenville High School until J.H. Rose High (now C.M. Eppes Middle) was built on Elm Street. Back then, a hamburger, fries and a milkshake at Wilbur Hardee’s restaurant cost 47 cents.
As a teenager, Anne spent her summers selling milkshakes at the dairy where her father worked. That was where, at age 15, she met Bryan Grimes, the man who would become her husband. By her senior year of high school, they were engaged.
Although Anne received a scholarship to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she planned to study pharmacy, the couple eloped during her second semester. Anne did not complete her degree.
By the following spring, 1962, their son was born. Her husband’s enlistment in the U.S. Air Force took the couple away from North Carolina, though by 1967, they were able to come back home.
Entrepreneurial lenses
The Grimeses first chance to become entrepreneurs took the couple to Southport where they opened a convenience store in the early 1970s. A day care center and a bakery followed, but when the economy of the waterfront community took a turn for the worse and Anne’s mother became ill, they moved home to Greenville in 1976.
It was back in her hometown Anne opened a bakery on Memorial Drive where she launched a product that would make a name for her. Anne’s Pastry was not initially on the menu at the Rolling Pin, which offered cakes and pies, doughnuts and muffins. One day, some older ladies came in and asked if she sold pastry. When she told them no, one remarked that it was because Anne didn’t know how to make it.
“I’ve never met a challenge that I wasn’t willing to take,” she said, laughing. “And if you tell me I can’t do it, you’d better believe I’m going to kill myself doing it.”
That pastry later became Anne’s Old Fashioned Flat Dumplings and launched a company called Harvest Time Foods, which began in 1981 in a converted carport at Grimes’ home. About a decade later, the company won the Small Business Award of North Carolina and the Southern Region Leadership In Entrepreneurial Achievement and Philanthropy — LEAP — Award.
Following her husband’s death in 2006, Anne continued serving as secretary-treasurer of the family-owned business. But she also began to focus on a different passion.
“After he died, I was just kind of floundering around,” Anne said. “He was sick for 14 years. I had just lived and breathed him for all those years. I had to find out who I was.”
Anne had not anticipated viewing life through the lens of widowhood. She found solace in nature and then in nature photography, taking a class to help hone her skills.
“(You can’t) say I’m going to sit back and be sourpuss the rest of my life because things haven’t happened the way I thought,” she said. “You have to make things happen sometimes. You have to take the first step sometimes. Go out there and stir the bushes.”
Sometimes, Anne did that quite literally in her search for bugs or even bears to photograph. At a distance with her long lens ready, she would wait for a black bear to yawn or scratch a tick on its eyebrow.
“I was alone so I could just go out and take my time,” she said. “Through the pictures, the beauty of what God created began to speak to me in a special way.”
Her patience paid off with Grimes’ photos being recognized by National Wildlife Magazine and North American Nature Photographers Association.
Retired but not tired
When she retired in 2019, Grimes and her personal assistant, Pam Eldridge, hit the road, with Eldridge driving while Grimes pursued photography. Spending hours traveling together led the two women to have conversations about longevity and loneliness and to share a vision for creating a home-like place where senior adults could gather for friendship and fellowship. They broke ground for Homeplace of Ayden in 2019.
“I could list all the different things I’ve done in my life and you would (ask), ‘Well how in the world did you go from this to this to this to this?’” Grimes said. “No relation, but every position that I’ve been in in my life has equipped me to go not necessarily to the next position but maybe three positions down. It’s like Lego blocks. You keep building.
“I just knew that I hadn’t reached the end of my journey just because I retired. I don’t know, really, what that word means, because I’m working harder than I ever worked, I think, in the sense that every day I’ve got a list. I can get up excited.”
As Homeplace prepared to open its doors in the first few months of 2020, not everyone shared her enthusiasm. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic made it hard to draw visitors, especially seniors considered at high risk for contracting the virus.
Following a delay in the initial opening, Homeplace began with Bible studies and exercise classes, although crowds for many activities remained thin. To meet expenses, Grimes and Ethridge opened Treasures and Pleasures gifts in 2021, which offers Grimes’ photos and other items for sale. Then they began offering the facility as an events venue, hosting weddings, showers and birthday parties, including Anne’s 80th last month.
Plans are underway to complete a pavilion, expand an indoor reception area and turn the gift shop into a bridal dressing room. Additionally, the business is creating a garden space on some of the acreage behind Homeplace in honor of area residents who died from COVID.
“I probably am more adventuresome now than I ever was. I have no fear of anything, absolutely not,” Grimes said. “Inside me is an expectancy of something big. That’s how I get up each morning, expecting God to do whatever it is he’s going to do and I just have to follow along.”
Grimes, who had pacemaker surgery last summer, has shown few signs of slowing down, except for the mid-day nap that she has added to her schedule.
“She is the ultimate example, 80 years old, ran a company for 42 years and she’s running another one,” Eldridge said. “She’s an inspiration to seniors. She’s not kidding you when she says she wakes up in the morning with a list. There’s purpose in her life.
“People need to know that. It’s OK if you have a pacemaker. It’s OK if you have arthritis. It doesn’t mean you have to stop,” she said. “Give it all the gas you’ve got. That’s what she does. She gives it the gas.”