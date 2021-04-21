A candlelight vigil held at the Greenville Police Department on Wednesday night aimed to spotlight police violence against people of color in the wake of the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Organizer Don Cavellini said that the vigil was quickly pulled together following a jury’s guilty verdict on three counts against Chauvin: second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.
Those involved in the vigil said they wanted to make it clear that one conviction does not change what Cavellini said is a systemic problem.
“It is just one of many (cases) across the country, some in Greenville,” Cavellini said. “We intend to be there and make a point that it is good he was convicted but, as (Minnesota Attorney General) Keith Ellison said, this is the first step to accountability for these types of crimes.”
The vigil served the dual purpose of remembering lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re holding this vigil to stand in solidarity with all of the lives lost in this country,” said Dedan Waciuri, an organizer with the Coalition Against Racism. “Those lost to COVID-19 and also the lives — the black and brown lives — that we continuously lose due to state-sanctioned violence.
“This is a day of saying that we come together to say, ‘We embrace one another, but also that the work is not done,’” Waciuri said. “There’s still a lot of organizing to do.”
Cavellini referenced other cases including the July 2019 shooting of Sean Rambert by David Johnson, the 2018 shooting of Brandon Joyner by three officers, and Cedric Pritchard, who was shot in the back by an officer in 2018.
Those three names, along with many others, were recited to about 20 people attending the ceremony.
Cavellini said that he and others are continuing to ask for structural changes to policing in Greenville and Pitt County.
“People are realizing these are not isolated incidents,” he said. “Some structure like a civilian police review board is necessary to address the profiling of black and brown people compared to police treatment of white people.”
Waciuri agreed.
“We wanted to open that space for people to come and express themselves and say how they feel about the situation, but also we want to take the opportunity to say that there’s a whole bunch of Derek Chauvins across the country,” he said.
“As long as the institution of policing is an institution that continues to thrive, then we’ll have many more Derek Chauvins to come,” Waciuri said.