Thermo Fisher Scientific’s continued growth in Greenville was recognized last month when the pharmaceutical giant was named Pitt County Economic Development’s 2021 Industry of the Year.
A video of the ceremony was released on Tuesday by the county. Local and state leaders virtually congratulated Thermo Fisher’s leaders on the accomplishment.
In September, Gov. Roy Cooper and local leaders announced that Thermo Fisher will provide 290 new jobs as part of an expansion of the company’s manufacturing operations in Greenville. That is on top of a $500 million project announced in December 2020 that was expected to add 500 jobs, an expansion of $19.2 million in the area’s annual payroll.
Thermo Fisher also announced at $154 million investment in the county in September.
“North Carolina continues to be a top state for life sciences because of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific. Thank you, Thermo Fisher, for continuing to invest and grow in North Carolina at the Greenville campus. We give you our continued support and wish you continued success. Congratulations for being named Pitt County Industry of the Year,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary, Machelle Baker Sanders during the ceremony.
Kelly Andrews, director of Pitt County Economic Development, said that an international company like Thermo Fisher is a welcome part of the county’s business landscape.
“As a global company whose name and reputation are known around the world, we are proud to have Thermo Fisher Scientific growing in our community,” Andrews said. “More importantly, it’s their local economic and community impact that makes them an exemplary corporate citizen.”
Thomas Schornake, vice president and general manager of the company’s Greenville site, accepted the award.
“We are sincerely honored to accept this award on behalf of Pitt County,” Schornake said. “At Thermo Fisher our overall mission is to enable our customers to make the world a healthier, safer and cleaner place. The Greenville site is a great example of doing such.”
Schornake dedicated the award to the more than 1,800 employees in Pitt County.
“We continue to grow our footprint in Greenville and we are excited to partner with Pitt County as we grow our staff on site,” Schornake said. “We are humbled.”
The company employs people from more than 25 counties. Its Greenville site provides both sterile and oral solid dose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging services from early development to commercial phase.
As one of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s largest locations and Pitt County’s largest industrial employer, the Greenville campus currently employs approximately 1,800 and occupies 1.5 million square feet on 142 acres.
The expansions are expected to grow the state’s economy by more than $977 million during a 12-year period according to economists the Department of Commerce.