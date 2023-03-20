A Vance County man is now the third suspect sentenced to prison for robbing a BB&T in the Medical District and another bank in Raleigh in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Cameron Evans, 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Friday to 185 months, more than 15 years, for his role in robbing the bank at 2475 Stantonsburg Road on Dec. 30 and a Suntrust in Raleigh, a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.


