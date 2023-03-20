...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Tyrrell, Greene, Beaufort,
Mainland Hyde, Lenoir and Northern Craven Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Third man sentenced in 2019 bank robberies: Greenville, Raleigh branches targeted
A Vance County man is now the third suspect sentenced to prison for robbing a BB&T in the Medical District and another bank in Raleigh in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.
Cameron Evans, 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Friday to 185 months, more than 15 years, for his role in robbing the bank at 2475 Stantonsburg Road on Dec. 30 and a Suntrust in Raleigh, a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.
He and two other men entered the Greenville bank and demanded money at gunpoint, authorities said. They escaped with $72,853 in a white Hyundai Elantra. No one was injured.
According to court records and other information presented in court, the news release said, four men on Dec. 6 robbed the SunTrust bank at 7320 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, at gunpoint and left with $11,578. Witnesses said they left the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.
Law enforcement obtained a registration number from the vehicle that enabled them to find Evans and his co-defendants, the news release said.
Stanley Kearney Jr., 27, of Kittrell and Clifton Harris of Creedmoor also were charged in the Greenville robbery. The three were charged in the Raleigh robbery along with and Joshua Bailey of Creedmoor.
Harris was sentenced earlier to 81 months and Kearney was sentenced to 190 months. Bailey is awaiting sentencing.
Kearney was arrested in the Hyundai on Jan. 10, 2020, by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated traffic violations after a high-speed chase, authorities said.
In an interview with law enforcement, Kearney would admit to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies, the U.S. Attorney's office said in an earlier release.
The men also were charged in connection with a Dec. 18, 2020, bank robbery in Mebane.