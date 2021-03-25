Thousands of students are spending this week learning about career fields that are flourishing, practically in their own backyards.
Grow-Local, a weeklong initiative launched by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, is designed to expose youth to jobs and careers available in their local communities. This year’s program is being held virtually to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The chamber remains dedicated to our community, local businesses and the future of our workforce,” chamber President Kate Teel said in a statement. “We take tremendous pride in giving local students the opportunity to experience what their future may hold from a career perspective and are thankful to our local businesses for volunteering their time and resources.”
Following the cancellation of 2020’s Grow Local due to the pandemic, about 4,000 Pitt County Schools students and dozens of local businesses are participating in this year’s program, held in partnership with the Pitt County Development Commission, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and the Pitt County Educational Foundation. Held in conjunction with NC Students@Work Month, the local effort is the largest of its kind in eastern North Carolina.
“When this started two years ago in 2019, there were 100 businesses in Pitt County that stepped up,” schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “There were 240 business in the state participating. Pitt County had about 40 percent of them.”
Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said that following a pilot program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in the summer of 2018 and a successful launch in the spring of 2019, the 2020 Grow Local was on pace to have twice the number of students participating until the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be canceled. Organizers initially had hoped to reschedule the event for the fall of 2020 but decided a virtual event this spring would accommodate the largest number of learners.
“This year we have fewer businesses and organizations, but we have more students because it’s more accessible,” Johnson said. “A teacher that before could take only one class now could offer a Zoom link to three different classes, so the number grew pretty quickly.”
The interactive, hourlong sessions introduce students to area employers, allowing them to experience virtual tours and then engage in conversations with business and industry leaders. Middle school and high school participants, who are using Zoom or other video conferencing software, are paired with career fields related to their classroom studies.
PCS Director of Career and Technical Education Beth Ann Trueblood said and additional 200 students participated earlier this month in a Students@Work Health Care Day, hosted by Vidant Health.
In addition to health care, careers in the spotlight this week include automotive, energy, technology, marketing, construction, mechanical, finance, food and nutrition, engineering, manufacturing, law enforcement, tourism, animal services, media and the arts.
“Businesses have been creative for how to connect with our students, how to really entice them into possible future career options,” Johnson said, adding the district appreciates the program’s willingness to move to a virtual format. “Students can see beyond the four walls of our schools and really get some insight and see if a career is possibly right for them.
“There are viable options for students to stay right here in Greenville and Pitt County and continue to work and thrive in our community.”