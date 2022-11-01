Six Pitt County fire districts either improved or maintained their insurance ratings following inspections by the N.C. Department of Insurance, the county announced on Wednesday.
Pitt County Government announced that the Ratings and Inspections department of the Office of State Fire Marshal, part of the Department of Insurance, upgraded insurance classifications for Bethel, Eastern Pines and Pem fire districts while Far, Farmville and Pactolus maintained their current ratings.
According to the OSFM, the purpose of the evaluation was to gather information needed to determine fire insurance classifications, which may be used in the calculations of property insurance premiums, the county news release said.
The survey was not conducted for property loss prevention or life safety purposes, and no life safety or property loss prevention recommendations were made, the county news release said.
ISO ratings generally fall between 1 and 10, with some sub-ratings. A rating of 1 is the best rating and is based on the availability of personnel, equipment, water and other factors.
Bethel Fire District’s rating improved to a Class 4 from a Class 6. The new rating applies to properties with a water flow of at least 3,500 gallons per minute or less. Private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated, and may vary from the 4 rating.
Eastern Pines Fire District classification improved to a 4/9E from Class 5/9E. The new rating applies to properties with a water flow of 3,500 gallons per minute or less. Class 9E applies to other properties within the fire district. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 4/9E classifications.
Pem Fire District, which serves the rural area of Bethel, improved its rating from a Class 7/9E to a Class 5/9E. The new rating applies to all properties with a fire flow of 3,500 gallons per minute or less. Class 9E applies to other properties within the district. The private and public protection at properties with larger needed fire flows are individually evaluated and may vary from the 5/9E classification.
Far Fire District, which serves the rural area of Farmville, maintained its Class 5/9E rating. Farmville Fire District maintained its Class 4 rating; and Pactolus Fire District maintained its 5/9E rating.