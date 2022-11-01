05xx22_gdr_fire-station-10.jpg

Eastern Pines Fire-Rescue will dedicate its new building from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Six Pitt County fire districts either improved or maintained their insurance ratings following inspections by the N.C. Department of Insurance, the county announced on Wednesday.

Pitt County Government announced that the Ratings and Inspections department of the Office of State Fire Marshal, part of the Department of Insurance, upgraded insurance classifications for Bethel, Eastern Pines and Pem fire districts while Far, Farmville and Pactolus maintained their current ratings.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.