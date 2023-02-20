fire awards small.jpg

The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association recently recognized Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson, Robby Koen for their contributions to the county’s fire service by recognizing them as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of 2022.

 Contributed photo

Three firefighters, each with at least 20 years of experience, were recognized for their service during the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association quarterly meeting at the Clark’s Neck Fire & Rescue Station No. 2.

Floyd T. “Tommy” Brady Jr., Chris Hudson and Robby Koen were presented with plaques recognizing them, respectively, as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of the year for 2022.


