The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association recently recognized Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson, Robby Koen for their contributions to the county’s fire service by recognizing them as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of 2022.
Three firefighters, each with at least 20 years of experience, were recognized for their service during the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association quarterly meeting at the Clark’s Neck Fire & Rescue Station No. 2.
Floyd T. “Tommy” Brady Jr., Chris Hudson and Robby Koen were presented with plaques recognizing them, respectively, as the fire chief, firefighter and fire officer of the year for 2022.
The awards are presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding support and leadership to their department and the community and who have contributed to the overall good and advancement of fire services in Pitt County for the previous 12 months.
“Pitt County Emergency Management joins the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association in congratulating all award recipients and further thanking all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day,” says Randy Gentry, director, Pitt County emergency management.
Hudson, the assistant chief at Simpson Rural Fire Department, has 20 years of service.
“It was an honor to be picked,” Hudson said. “There are a lot of good candidates out there. I think Pitt County as a whole has some of the best firefighters around.”
Hudson said a family friend, current Eastern Pines Fire Chief Gary Arnold, encouraged him to join the fire service when he was a teenager. Hudson said some of his friends were members of the Simpson department so he joined when he was 16 or 17 years old. He’s remained with the department because of the support of his wife and children.
“I’ve been very fortunate with my family. I have a great support system with my wife and kids, they love going up there (to the department), so they go up there when we have trainings and meetings. It also takes dedication to stay in it,” he said.
As assistant fire chief, Hudson is for new membership and training. In recent years, the department has launched a junior firefighters program. The department currently has five firefighters who have participated in that program.
{The Fire Officer of the Year award went to Koen, a lieutenant with Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department. Koen has 38 years of service and was promoted to lieutenant in 2020.
“I was very surprised and very honored. It was a very unexpected surprise,” Koen said. He grew up in fire service.
“My granddaddy was a volunteer fire chief. It’s part of my family. I kept on the family tradition,” he said.
He has worked as a volunteer at several departments and briefly as a paid firefighter with Greenville Fire-Rescue and the Bel Arthur and Red Oak departments.
“I just enjoy helping people. When people are panicking, at their worst moments, I’m the one who steps in and calms them down. When the fire department shows up (that’s) when people start calming down,” he said.
As a lieutenant, Koen maintains the trucks and equipment. He also is a fire instructor with the state. He participates in a state program helping older residents install and maintain smoke detectors.
Brady has served the Farmville Fire Department for 24 years and was elected chief in 2016.
“I was surprised. You don’t expect to get an award,” he said.
“You are nominated for it, but many people are, so you don’t expect to win it,” he said.
Brady was Pitt County’s firefighter of the year in 2006.
Brady said he never thought about being a firefighter until he was 16 and some people he knew joined the fire department.
“I grew up with sports and it kept that team environment going,” he said.
He remained in the fire service because he likes helping people in their time of need.
“You can’t always fix it but you can help them,” he said.
The main responsibility of a fire chief is managing the department’s budget and personnel and making sure someone is available around the clock to provide service, he said.
“There’s a lot of dedication among our volunteers to make sure things are covered at all times,” Brady said.