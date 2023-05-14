“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”
Those are the words the poet, Arthur O’Shaughnessy, wrote in 1873 when he crafted his poem, “Ode.” The words so clearly define the sentiments of many musicians. The Beaufort County Choral Society is no exception.
The group’s upcoming concert, “Divine Waters,” will feature the work of women composers and reflect on the regions relationship with its waters, country and faith. It will be performed at three different venues.
The first of the three repeating performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis Ave, Greenville.
The second performance is at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Historic Turnage Theatre on West Main Street in Washington, N.C. The final performance will take place at 3 p.m. on May 28 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 101 Craven St., Bath.
The chorus will be conducted by Noah Sigsworth.
“Our spring concert, titled ‘Divine Waters,’ is unique in that the program consists entirely of work by women composers,” Sigsworth said. “The program is built to be a reflection on our relationship with our waters (a feature so dear to Beaufort County), our faith and our country. The cornerstone of the program, the ‘Missa Sanctae Heracleae’ by Lina Braghetta-Piozzi, is very rarely performed and has been uniquely arranged for our choir.”
Sigsworth is completing his first season with the society. He said his first year has been full of excitement and positive experiences.
“My first concert, ‘A Snowy Celebration,’ was rather ambitious, and it was uplifting to see the choir rise to the challenge of the diverse and demanding program,” he said. “Completing the first concert at the Historic Turnage Theatre and feeling the embrace of the community was definitely a highlight.”
The chorus promises a concert to provide an entertaining evening for the entire family. All three concerts are free to the public; however, donations are gratefully accepted.