BCCS

Members of the Beaufort County Choral Society sing during their winter concert last year with Noah Sigsworth directing.

 Thomas D Whelan

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”

Those are the words the poet, Arthur O’Shaughnessy, wrote in 1873 when he crafted his poem, “Ode.” The words so clearly define the sentiments of many musicians. The Beaufort County Choral Society is no exception.


Poster

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.