...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From Saturday through early Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Three from Pitt County among 132 N.C. Teaching Fellows
Three students from Pitt County are among the record 132 who received North Carolina Teaching Fellows awards for the Class of 2023.
The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of up to $8,250 per year for qualified students committed to teaching special education, science, technology, engineering or math in a North Carolina public school.
The purpose of the program is to recruit, prepare and support future teachers who attend institutions of higher education in North Carolina.
The Pitt County recipients are: Jaelynn Combs of Winterville and Grace Liu and Emerson Fipps of Greenville, according to a news release from the University of North Carolina System. Combs and Liu are currently elementary education majors at North Carolina State University. Fipps attends South Central High School.
The 132 awards are the largest number given since the reconstitution of the program in 2017, the news release said. The group includes 75 high school seniors, 34 college transfer students and 23 licensure-only students. Award recipients hail from 90 different cities and towns representing 53 counties across the state.
The 2023 class also features a 30% increase in minority recipients when compared to the previous year’s class. Overall, one-third of the recipients in the class of 2023 are minority candidates. Seventy-eight of the award recipients intend to study in STEM majors while 54 of the intend to seek licensure in special education.
Fellows may attend any of the program’s eight partner institutions: Elon University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, NC State University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina at Charlotte and University of North Carolina at Pembroke. East Carolina University is not a partner.
Along with tuition assistance, Teaching Fellows receive enhancement and enrichment activities throughout their program studies. Following their graduation, they benefit from the New Teacher Support Program as they begin to work in schools across the state.
The N.C. Teaching Fellows Commission is comprised of four deans from educator preparation programs, teachers, principals, a member from business and industry and a local school board member.
The NC Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Superintendent of the Year, chair of the State Education Assistance Authority (SEAA) Board of Directors and director of the Teaching Fellows Program all serve as ex-officio members of the commission.
The commission selected recipients after conducting interviews and reviewing video presentations from each finalist. Commission members considered grade point average, leadership and experience, awards and honors, written essays, and interviews/videos to narrow this pool of applicants.
Teachers have up to 10 years to pay back the loan, either through cash repayment or loan forgiveness. To meet the loan forgiveness requirement, a teacher must serve one year in a low-performing school or two years in another public school for every year they were awarded a forgivable loan.