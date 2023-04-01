Three students from Pitt County are among the record 132 who received North Carolina Teaching Fellows awards for the Class of 2023.

The Teaching Fellows program is a competitive, merit-based forgivable loan program providing tuition assistance of up to $8,250 per year for qualified students committed to teaching special education, science, technology, engineering or math in a North Carolina public school.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.