BELL ARTHUR — A mother, father and their 4-year-old son died in a weekend mobile home fire, Pitt County’s fire marshal said
Jay Morris identified the victims as Joshua Eastwood, 36, Elizabeth Eastwood, 31, and their son, Jayce. Two other people escaped the Sunday morning fire, Morris said.
The incident occurred at a home on Nichols Road in Bell Arthur, west of Greenville off of Bell Arthur Road.
The fire was likely the result of an electrical overload, according to Morris. He said the cause of the fire was linked to overloaded extension cords, but because there were so many running through the home it would be difficult to determine which one caused the fire.
Morris also said that there was a space heater in use.
Temperatures were expected to drop as low as 17 degrees Tuesday night and continue to be cold through Friday. The American Red Cross on Monday urged residents to take care when heating their homes.
Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires, the local agency reported. Since Dec. 1, the Eastern North Carolina Region has helped 362 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning after home fires.
“Colder temperatures often bring the increased risk of home heating fires, and we want everyone to stay safe by properly warming their home,” said Barry Porter, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina. “The Red Cross recommends families be mindful when heating their homes, especially with the use of space heaters.”
Among other advice, the agency said residents should plug space heater power cords directly into outlets — never an extension cord. They should be turned off in empty rooms and while sleeping.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.