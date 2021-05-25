Three more Pitt County residents died from COVID-19 in the last week and another 177 new cases were reported as more than 1,600 people were vaccinated.
Pitt on Monday was at 228 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, down from 283 cases on May 17. Rates were higher in only six counties, ranging from 308 in Jones to 232 in Clay.
The county also had one of the 10 highest positive testing rates in the state with 6.4 percent of tests coming back positive as of Saturday, the latest date for which data was available. Two other counties had the same rate, seven were higher. The state average was 3.7 percent.
A total of 177 new cases were recorded by DHHS between May 18 and Monday, about 25 cases a day. That compares to 235 new cases between May 11-17, about 33.5 cases a day; 276 new cases between May 4-10, an average of about 39 new cases a day; 245 new cases between April 27 and May 3, about 35 cases a day.
Across the state, 581 new cases were reported on Monday. It was the fourth day without an increase, down from 1,187 cases on Thursday. Daily highs in January topped 11,000.
Three more deaths also were reported in the county on Monday, raising the total from 90 to 93. Further details were not released. It was the second straight week with three deaths.
Another 1,645 Pitt County residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the total who have received at least one dose to 70,038 as of Sunday, according to the DHHS online dashboard. That’s about 39 percent of the county’s population.
DHHS reported that 64,375 county residents were fully vaccinated, about 35.6 percent of the population. Statewide the number was 47.9 percent as of Sunday, up from 46.4 a week ago.
Vidant Health reported 51 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, up from 58 on May 16. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 680 on Sunday, down from 815 on May 16; 951 on May 9; and 1,007 on May 1.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 15 new cases and 82 quarantines among on-campus students and staff between May 14-20. That compares 23 new cases and 178 quarantines between May 7-13 and 31 new cases and 160 quarantines between April 30 and May 6.
Real-time data among students and staff on and off campus on Monday showed 16 active cases and 375 quarantines. That compares to 63 active cases and 480 quarantines this time last week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed small outbreaks Brookdale West Arlington, MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation and Universal Health Care Greenville.