At least three more Pitt County residents have died from COVID-19 and another outbreak is being reported at a county residential care facility, the fourth since July 31.
The news from N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources comes as the Pitt County Board of Commissioners is set to have another discussion about requiring county employees to where masks to help keep the virus from spreading.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally, who has repeatedly advocated for a mask-wearing mandate, requested the discussion be added to Monday’s agenda, according to the meeting material.
DHHS data indicated on Friday that deaths occurred on Aug. 4, Aug. 9 and Aug. 11. That brings the county total to 14. The last death reported occurred on July 26.
Health officials offer few details about individuals who have died from the virus, citing privacy considerations. In all 10 men and four women from the county have died, according to the data. Two were between 50-64, two were between 65-74 and the rest were 75 or older.
Seven of the deaths are related to outbreaks at area care facilities, according to the state, six at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness and one at Cypress Glen Retirement Community, both in Greenville.
The outbreaks at those facilities are among six ongoing in the county, the latest reported Friday at Winterville Manor, where one staff member and two residents tested positive. An outbreak is defined at least two positive cases over a 28-day period.
Other outbreaks are ongoing at Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation and Oakhaven Assisted Living and Universal Health Care, both in Greenville. The Cypress Glen outbreak was first reported Aug. 11, Oakhaven on Aug. 4 and Universal on July 31, a state spokeswoman said Friday. The other two were first reported in June.
Previous outbreaks have been reported at PruittHealth-Farmville, Care One Assisted Living of Greenville and Ayden Court. Care-One was inadvertently omitted from a report on outbreaks in Friday’s newspaper.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pitt County dropped from 56 on Thursday to 44 on Friday. A total 2,205 cases have now been reported in Pitt, with 1,668 estimated recoveries. Vidant Health reports 93 people were hospitalized Friday at its facilities in eastern North Carolina.
Mask mandate
The county board first approved a mask mandate for employees in early June, only to reverse it several days later when employees protested. Many said the requirement to wear masks at all times when inside county property and/or interacting with the public felt like a punishment.
This issue was revisited earlier this month when commissioners discussed how to address complaints about customers and vendors at the Leroy James Farmers Market not wearing masks.
Nunnally is proposing that employees and members of the public wear masks when working unless they are alone, in a private office, or do not regularly interact with the public or other county employees.
His proposal includes some health-related exemptions.
Members of the public who don’t follow the rules and who don’t have a medical-related exemption will be barred from entering county facilities and could be charged with trespassing.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider several items of business during the 6 p.m. meeting.
Sheriff’s office clerk
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance is requesting funding for a clerk to aid in processing handgun purchase permits.
Dance said a clerk is needed to help process permits for record number of handgun purchases. The clerk will help address a backlog, she said.
In June the office processed 1,306 gun permits, compared to the 252 permits ran in June 2019, according to a report submitted to the commissioners.
In March the office processed 965 permits compared to the 185 processed in March 2019. The report stated the office processed 687 in July and there are 791 permits from that month still to be processed.
County Manager Scott Elliott recommends approval, which will require slightly more than $51,100 annually; the salary is $34,555 while benefits and taxes make up the remaining amount.
Mulch fees
Social Waste and Recycling Director John Demary is requesting the county impose a fee on mulch.
Demary said in recent years the county has supplied mulch to two companies that use it to generate energy, which has generated revenue.
However, commercial landscapers have started getting large amounts of mulch for free and that could limit the amount available to the two companies.
Staff is recommending the county charge $5 per 3-yard bucket for mulch, with the first bucket free. Additional buckets would cost $5 per bucket. The recommendation is to allow the first bucket free of charge and then charge $5 for any additional buckets.
Other business
- The board is set to hear updates on Pitt Community College, a 9/11 remembrance request, the county’s census participation and plans for an in-person, quasi-judicial hearing in the cooperative extension building on Sept. 14.
- Staff also will ask the commissioners to delay a public hearing on a conditional use permit to expand an existing sand mine.
- Staff was told after the board’s agenda was printed and mailed that the applicant wants to wait.
- The board will consider donating a 19-year old Dodge Ram 1500 Pickup to the Village of Simpson.
- It will vote on extending an invitation to the family of James E. Martin to present an oil portrait for display in the Pitt County Courthouse.
The session will be a virtual meeting that the public can view either on Suddenlink channel 13 or on the Pitt County YouTube channel.