Three Pitt County businesses are among the 101 recipients of the One North Carolina Small Business Program grants, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
A total of $4.95 million was given to help advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies, the release said.
The One North Carolina Small Business Program, established in 2005, provides grants to companies that are pursuing or have won federal funding from the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The two programs are the single largest source of early-stage technology development and commercialization funding for small businesses, more than $3.7 billion annually nationwide.
The three Pitt County businesses are working in the health care arena.
Claradele Pharmaceuticals, located in Winterville, received $75,000 to develop a novel, small molecule immunotherapeutic therapy to be used pre-treatment to make more effective the current treatment of melanoma.
Epigenos Biosciences, located in Greenville, received $69,982 to develop genetic therapies to be used in the treatment of colorectal cancer.
Perfusio Corporation, also located in Greenville, received $75,000 to develop a non-contact medical imaging device for collecting vital signs that improves clinical visit safety and improves patient care.
“Support for early-stage technology companies pays off in better jobs, more investment, and new ways to make our state a great place to live and do business,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “These small businesses are tackling society’s most pressing challenges in many areas, including the life sciences, defense, and clean energy. Innovative small companies drive growth and competition, keeping our economy healthy and quality of life high.”
Since 2006, the One North Carolina Small Business Program has helped more than 400 companies across the state develop and bring to market hundreds of high-tech products, according to the news release.
The program has been responsible for helping to create 1,000 North Carolina jobs, the development and commercialization of hundreds of high-tech products, and the generation of more than $2 billion in follow-on capital investments, the release said.