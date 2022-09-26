ECUNotes_Brewer-0244.jpg

Kori Brewer, above, of Claradele Pharmaceuticals, worked with Stefan Clemens of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine to develop a therapeutic for chronic pain that reduces the risk of opioid dependency.

 Cliff Hollis/ECU News Services

Three Pitt County businesses are among the 101 recipients of the One North Carolina Small Business Program grants, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

A total of $4.95 million was given to help advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies, the release said.


