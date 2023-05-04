Three Pitt County Schools students have received a perfect score on the ACT.
Kaiji Fu and Hunter Nelson from J.H. Rose High School and Sthir Mitra from South Central High School were recognized by the Board of Education on Monday for scoring 36 on the national college admissions examination. About one-third of 1% of students who take the standardized test, which covers English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning, attain a perfect score.
According to the ACT organization, the average composite score was 20.3 out of 36 in 2021. Of more than 1.2 million students taking the test, about 4,000 achieved a composite score of 36. The national average composite score was 19.8 for the Class of 2022, representing the fifth consecutive year of decline and the lowest average score since 1991.
Dozens of students were recognized for achievement at this week’s meeting. They include:
Michael Jenkins Jr., a fifth-grade student from Lakeforest Elementary, for his action that saved a fellow student from choking.
North Carolina Quiz Bowl Champions from Ayden-Grifton High School. The team members include Uriel Aguirre, Owen Baxter, Sarah Clements, Taylor Doughtie, Cody Suggs, Keaton Guthrie, August Meyers, Isabel Walls, Hailey Wilcox, Meredith Davies, Annabelle Everette, Kaitlyn Wood, Carson Cornwell, Madison Cornwell, Kenzie Letchworth, Olivia Baker, and coaches Will Tyer and Brian Saleeby.
Health Sciences Academy students from Ayden-Grifton High School, Innovation Early College High School, J.H. Rose High School, D.H. Conley High School, and South Central High School. Students Hannah Sprague, Gabby Jaramillo and Barak Meachem were recognized for their participation in the Brody School of Medicine Honors Research Program. The board also recognized health sciences interns Shadi Darawsheh, Jaqueline Alonso-Beltran and Martina Stoeckle and HSA ambassadors Ashlan Stephens, Angela Aldana and Sanjay Tirupattur.
Chicod School placed first in the elementary division of the regional Science Olympiad competition at J.H. Rose High School. Team members include: Aven Mills, Brantley Hodges, Canon Godwin, Ethan Brooks, Hanna Hardison, Hannah Morrisette, Isabelle Peach, Jackson Hodges, Jordan Williams, Landen Daniels, Levi Harris, Mariana Zarate, Olivia Rosenberger, Olivia Wallace, Phillip Kuenzi, Riley Landreth, Ryan Hegwer and Thaddius Roberts.
Hope Middle School placed second in the middle school regional Science Olympiad tournament at ECU. Team members included: Erika Wu, Gunnar Johnson, Ethan Tan, Tylen Ward, Alaina Furner, Aditya Tarra, Lilith Tuchmayer, Emily Tang, Cameron Mercado, Zenon Moysey, Luca Passalacqua, Brandon Lui and James Fuh.
J.H. Rose High School placed second in the high school regional Science Olympiad tournament at ECU. Team members include: Jiah Lee, Jiwoo Lee, George Hu, James Porter-Acee, Johan Nino Espino, Joonoh Lee, Jordan Bowen, Zofia Silver, Sanjay Tirupattur, Anna Kate Nisbet, Casey Foeller, Alice Rose, Lucas Johnson, Hannah Sprague and Chris Kalapurackal.
D.H. Conley High School placed third in the high school regional Science Olympiad tournament at ECU. Team members include: Junwon Hwang, Michelle Song, Jaeyoon Kim, Ivan Ortiz,Yousif Sousa, Caitlyn Dunnigan, Sean Branigan, Michael Huynh, Varshika Ravishankar, Robyn McDowell, Seoyun, Chance Frederick and Junan Lee.
Dual language immersion program educators from Belvoir and Pactolus schools also were recognized.
The board also recognized Ashley Cartledge, a dance teacher from North Pitt High School, for being selected as the Connected ARTS Networks (CAN) Teacher Leader. Cartledge was chosen from 200 applicants and is the only teacher from North Carolina to be selected. She will help teachers nationwide address social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, and inclusion in arts instruction.
Optimum was named PCS Community Partner for May for collecting school supplies for local students as well as its support for Pitt County Schools’ robotics teams. In addition, Optimum helped to fund a STEM lab at Lakeforest Elementary School.
The board recognized May as Better Hearing Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, May 5 as School Lunch Hero Day, May 10 as School Nurse Day and May 8-12 as Teacher Appreciation Week.