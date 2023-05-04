Three Pitt County Schools students have received a perfect score on the ACT.

Kaiji Fu and Hunter Nelson from J.H. Rose High School and Sthir Mitra from South Central High School were recognized by the Board of Education on Monday for scoring 36 on the national college admissions examination. About one-third of 1% of students who take the standardized test, which covers English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning, attain a perfect score.


