While millions of calls come in each year to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one expert says those statistics don’t begin to tell the story of the often-hidden victims of such abuse.
“Right now we have between 10 (million) to 20 million adults walking around who were children of domestic violence,” lecturer and professional counselor Alicen J. McGowan told supporters of the Center for Family Violence Prevention this week.
McGowan, author of “We Hid Under the Table,” was the featured speaker for the center’s annual Domestic Violence Impact fundraising event, presented virtually on Thursday due to COVID-19. “Domestic Violence through the Eyes of a Child” was taped at the Greenville Convention Center on Tuesday, where a limited audience of C4FVP board members and staff gathered for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Executive Director Laura King said she was embarrassed to admit that, despite years of experience working with those suffering as a result of domestic violence, she was not truly aware of the long-term effects on children.
“We see victims who have been beaten, we see victims who have been burned, victims with loss of their teeth,” she said. “Off to the side, watching this, hiding in fear, are the children. What does it do to them?”
Experience has taught McGowan, a therapist for child and adult survivors of abuse, the unfortunate answer to that question. Young survivors, she said, often grow up to be underachievers who turn to alcohol, drugs or other vices to try to escape a painful past. Some see the cycle repeated in their lives as adults.
At Tuesday’s taping, McGowan told the story of counseling a parolee whose nickname was “Juice” when she was practicing in Illinois. The man, who had served a seven-year sentence for a violent crime, never knew his father, who died in prison. He was raised by a mother who was a prostitute too strung out on drugs to protect her son from clients who molested him.
As a boy, “Juice” seldom missed school because it was the one place he could count on getting fed. By age 10, he had joined the gang that would lead him to commit crimes that eventually put him behind bars.
“The reason I wanted to tell you about him,” McGowan said, “was if one person in that school system or one person in that apartment … one person recognized a child who was hungry and ate like he’d never eaten before — because he hadn’t — or had his head down on the desk in school tired, this child could have had a different life.”
Thursday’s virtual presentation included the story of McGowan’s former University of Massachusetts Lowell colleague, a woman who grew up with domestic violence. As a child, after witnessing her father kill her mother, the girl retrieved a gun that her mother had given her for protection. When her father reached out to take it from her, it went off, piercing his heart.
“In less than 5 minutes, she lost both parents,” McGowan said.
With no family that would take her in, the girl was sent to a juvenile detention facility when she was still in grade school. She remained institutionalized until being adopted by a social worker during her teen years.
Perhaps the most poignant story McGowan told was of the volatile marriage of Charlie, a gambling addict, and his wife, Irene, whose young daughter and son were awakened at night to the sounds of their mother threatening their father with a knife. Like the other stories McGowan told, it began as a third-person account but then shifted to reveal its personal nature.
“I was 5 and he (my brother) was 4, and night after night we had to hear that, my mother and father, fighting like that,” she said. “My mother threatening to kill him, and him saying, ‘Put the knife away’ because he was afraid she might.”
The violence in her childhood home later shifted from the parents to the children. McGowan recalls a classmate noticing streaks of blood on the back of her dress from where her mother had hit her with a wire coat hanger. The beatings went on for years, until McGowan determined she was old enough to defend her brother.
“I didn’t mind so much beating me, but beating him?” she said. “So one day when I’m 11 years old, she goes to beat him, and I stood right in front of her in between him and her. I made eye contact and I said, ‘Don’t you ever hit my brother again. You can beat me all you, want but you will never hit my brother again.’ And that was the last time she ever beat us.”
Many of the stories are detailed in McGowan’s book, which was published last year. It was dedicated to her brother, Charles, who died in 2019 from ALS. McGowan, who recently moved from Chicago to Martin County with her husband, has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer.
“Those are often end products for children who have been abused,” she said of a host of physical conditions believed to be related to previous childhood trauma.
McGowan’s second book, “We Survived in Spite of the System,” is due to be released this month.
“I want you to know I lived this,” she said. “I wish I had some place to go.
“This center is so important to this community … because it gives people a place to go,” McGowan said. “It’s someplace safe.”
The Center for Family Violence Prevention provides family services including children’s counseling, parenting classes, supervised visitations and monitored exchanges (which eliminate interaction between the visiting and custodial parents). The private, nonprofit agency, funded by federal, state and local grants, has offices in Pitt, Martin and Washington counties
“We’re trying to share with the community what is actually going on right under our noses,” King said. “We need to stop the violence. We need to end it in our homes and in our community.
“If we don’t stop the violence, we are actually incubating the next generation of abusers and victims.”
For more information or to contribute to the Center for Family Violence Prevention, visit c4fvp.org. The Domestic Violence Impact Event is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/nKAgz-R_99U