Parking Deck

Parking at the Fourth Street Parking Deck and most other downtown lots will be free the first hour and 75 cents subsequent hours under new parking rules downtown.

People can learn more about the pending changes in Greenville’s downtown parking at a Thursday meeting in City Hall.

The 90-minute event, which begins at 1 p.m., is being held in the Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.


