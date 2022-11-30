People can learn more about the pending changes in Greenville’s downtown parking at a Thursday meeting in City Hall.
The 90-minute event, which begins at 1 p.m., is being held in the Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
People can learn more about the pending changes in Greenville’s downtown parking at a Thursday meeting in City Hall.
The 90-minute event, which begins at 1 p.m., is being held in the Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.
Starting Jan. 1, free parking is ending on city streets and city owned surface lots.
A fee schedule is going into effect to accommodate growth in the downtown area by encouraging the turnover of parking spaces, city officials said.
Signs went up in the area in mid-November to alert people to the changes and to encourage people living and working in the downtown area to get the new residential and employment permits.
When the new rules go into effect, the first three weeks will be used for education followed by a two-week warning period.
People with smartphones also are encouraged to download the Passport Parking app to pay for same-da7 parking. The app is available at the iPhone App Store, Android Google Play or the Passport Parking website, ppprk.com/park.
Greenville has two types of hourly parking, on-street and surface lot. There are 500 on-street parking spaces and nine surface parking lots, including the Fourth Street Parking Garage at Fourth and Cotanche streets.
On-street parking is free the first hour, followed by $1 per hour for a maximum of three hours. Parking enforcement is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Lots are free the first hour then the cost 75 cents per hour with no time limit at most locations.
There is a two-hour limit at the Chico’s lot, Cotanche Street and Reade Circle, with the first hour free and the second 75 cents.
People living in downtown Greenville have two permitting options, reserved and unreserved.
A residential reserved permit will allow a resident to park in a space close to their residence. Each person living at a residence must get a permit at a cost of $70 per month, per resident, for either an annual or six-month lease.
An unreserved permit doesn’t reserve a spot for the permittee but they can park anywhere, excluding the parking garage. The lease is assigned to one person and the cost is $50 per month, per resident, for either an annual or six-month lease.
Employment leasing allows permittees to use any surface parking lot, excluding the parking deck. Hang tags must be displayed while the permit is being used.
Employees may purchase one permit and employers may purchase 10 permits. Five plate numbers can be assigned to each employer permit and employees may rotate a permit hang tags.
The permit cost is $240 annually or $120 for six months.
Call 252-329-4884 for more information about obtaining an employment parking permit.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.