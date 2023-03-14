...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Tickets on sale now for Joyner banquet with author Wiley Cash
New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash is the headliner for the Friends of Joyner Library spring banquet on March 28, and tickets are on sale now.
The friends group in conjunction with East Carolina University Academic Library Services will welcome the North Carolina native to the Hilton Greenville for An Evening with Wiley Cash, the groups announced.
Cash is the author of four award-winning novels and he has taught creative writing and literature, including at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina-Asheville. He received a bachelor of arts in literature from UNC-Asheville and a master of arts in English from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro along with a doctorate in American literature from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The novel “When Ghosts Come Home” was a national bestseller in 2021, winning the Southern Book Prize and named one of Amazon’s top-20 books of the year. The 2017 novel “The Last Ballad” was an American Library Association Book of the Year and earned Chicago Public Library Best Book. Cash’s second novel, “This Dark Road to Mercy,” was a national bestseller, and his debut, “A Land More Kind Than Home,” also won the Southern Book Prize, Thomas Wolfe Book Prize and other awards.