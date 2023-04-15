Pirates took once more to the banks of the Tar River as visitors and vendors took a gander through the spyglass of history on Saturday, but the new layout at this year's PirateFest did not resonate with everyone in attendance.

PirateFest 2023 changed course from year's past by moving all vendors and entertainment to the area of First Street and the Town Commons in what city staff said was in line with what past festivalgoers wanted. Previously the festival extended up Evans Street to Fifth and Five Points Plaza.


