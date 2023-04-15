...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Saturday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Nathan Violet, Kit Tone and Plank Tone pose for a photo in front of the Town Commons amphitheater on Saturday.
Carl Cannon, leader of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion, cracks his whip on First Street as he leads the Pirate Parade Saturday to kick off the 16th PirateFest. This year's festival consolidated vendors, entertainment and music on First and the Town Common compared to previous events which were also held on Evans Street.
Photo by Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
Ezra Kalich, Sadie Kalich, Tonya Bond, Eli Kalich and Arla Zavala, from left, pose for a photo at PirateFest.
Photo by Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
Photo by Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
Swordfighters fence on Greenville's Town Common.
Photo by Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
A member of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion melts wax in a kettle over a log fire to make candles at Saturday's event.
Pirates took once more to the banks of the Tar River as visitors and vendors took a gander through the spyglass of history on Saturday, but the new layout at this year's PirateFest did not resonate with everyone in attendance.
PirateFest 2023 changed course from year's past by moving all vendors and entertainment to the area of First Street and the Town Commons in what city staff said was in line with what past festivalgoers wanted. Previously the festival extended up Evans Street to Fifth and Five Points Plaza.
The event also changed to one day, nixing the added Friday celebration of years past.
Michelle Jenkins, owner of The Sojourner Whole Earth Provisions at 414 Evans St., said that she was notified of the change on short notice. She also said that in years past, having part of the festival on Evans Street brought more eyes and feet to her store. On Saturday she was on the Town Common with everyone else.
"I was pretty upset about the last-minute awareness that it was not going to be directly in front of my shop," Jenkins said. "We got in touch with Uptown Greenville and Kyle (Parker, Uptown Greenville director of events) was really nice to offer us this space at the last minute and we scrambled to change plans.
"I mean, it's beautiful down here. This looks great, but when it was right in front of our store that means all the businesses in Uptown have actual (traffic). Usually when we have these people come in the store and say 'Oh my God, I didn't know this was here. I come downtown and had no idea this was here.' We've been here a decade, how did you not know we were here?"
The Sojourner could also offer bathroom access and free bottles of water on particularly hot days, Jenkins said. She would like to see the festival revert to its former layout but agreed there were reasons for the switch.
"Only if it's large enough to handle that," Jenkins said of the crowd size. "If it's too sprawled out and too diluted I don't know if that would make sense.
"I've got my own bias on this. I don't know if it would make sense for the whole festival, but for me, it sure would."
The shop did remain open during Saturday's festival in hopes that people looking for a sit-down or some air conditioning might stop in between the festivities, Jenkins said.
For the Motley Tones, who have entertained at PirateFest for over a decade, the tighter quarters meant a more compact space to sing their songs. Flintz Tone, the Motley Tones troupe leader, said that he appreciated the switch to ensure kids can keep up with the festivities.
"Over the years it has become more family-oriented," Tone said. "Kids have little legs. I don't know how the vendors feel about it cause it's a long walk to buy anything but, on the other hand, people can buy all day."
Cajoling visitors with their semi-period shanties and songs helped direct them to reenactors who could shed some light on eastern North Carolina's rich maritime history, Tone said.
"Pirate history is really colonial maritime history," Tone said. "Almost everything that surrounds us harkens to the colonial historical period. We're pirates on card but nobody would admit to being a pirate on land, that'd get you killed. Only honest seamen, and maritime seamen lived the same way."
Nathan Violet, a fan of the Motley Tones, was attending PirateFest for the first time on Saturday, in costume. He said that his interest in Renaissance history led him to pirates.
"This is just a different spin on that, it's great," Violet said. "I like to get as close to the period as I can. This shirt doesn't even have a collar."
In addition to history, food and vendors, PirateFest was headlined by the music of Maddie and Tae, award-winning Nashville recording artists, at a 7 p.m. free show. The opening act was Greenville native Cooper Greer.