Pitt County drew another high-profile face in the race for president on Tuesday as the campaigns continued a push to win a state that is considered a toss-up two weeks from Election Day.
Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, urged about 30 masked and socially-distanced supporters to help get out the vote during two stops in town, one at ECU’s student center and one on Dickinson Avenue in front of the We Believe in Greenville mural.
“We have gone all across this state because we know you are the only state in the country with three races on the line,” Emhoff said on Dickinson. “You have got to re-elect your great governor, Roy Cooper, you have got to flip the senate (seat) here — we’ve got to take the Senate back — and of course we’ve got to let Joe and Kamala win here.”
It’s the second visit by a high-profile surrogate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this month. Biden’s wife Jill visited Pitt Community College on Oct. 7. On the Republican side, Lara Trump visited the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 24, and President Donald Trump, himself, visited on Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport.
The efforts testify to how tight the presidential race is in North Carolina, making it a crucial swing state whose 15 Electoral College votes could win or lose the election for either candidate.
On the same day as Emhoff’s visit, East Carolina University released a poll that showed Biden had a three-point lead statewide over Trump. The poll mirrored other national surveys, according to the Real Clear Politics website.
The site reported five of six recent polls, including ECU’s, give Biden the edge. The sixth showed the race was a tie. The average of all the polls showed 48.8 percent of respondents in North Carolina supported Biden while 46.3 supported Trump.
The ECU poll also showed Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham held a 48 percent to 47 percent lead over incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. Cooper held a 53 percent to 44 percent lead over Republican Dan Forest in the race for governor.
Enthusiasm is driving voters to the polls locally, with more than 30,000 people casting ballots as of Tuesday, already about 35 percent of the total number that voted in 2016, according to Pitt County elections data.
The tight race showed up another way on Tuesday when a group of mask-less, mostly shirtless Trump supporters stood on a balcony at an apartment building near the Emhoff event, waved flags and heckled the California attorney while he was speaking.
- The four men, who appeared to be college-age, yelled “Trump 2020” and “Vote for Trump.” The flags read “FRoy Cooper,” “TRUMP 2020” and “TRUMP 2020 No More Bulls.”
Emhoff drew claps and cheers while praising Biden and taking a jab at Trump.
“I have to say, he’s awesome, he’s smart, he knows what he’s doing, he’s got the experience but he also cares about people. He doesn’t only care about himself like someone else we know. He cares about you, all of you, all the people,” Emhoff said.
He hit major Democratic talking points, reminding the group that the Trump administration, in the midst of the pandemic, is backing a suit before the Supreme Court to end a mandate that health insurers cover pre-existing conditions. He said Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would take apart the Affordable Care Act.
“Joe and Kamala, like you, like me, we all believe that health care is a right not a privilege for the very few, and they are going to save the Affordable Care Act, they are going to make it better,” Emhoff said.
Emhoff said Biden and Harris will repair economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden’s experience will help guide the creation of new jobs, Emhoff said.
“They are going to fix the economy,” he said. “Joe Biden did it before; Barack Obama entrusted fixing the economy after the Great Recession to Joe Biden. He’s got the experience, he’s going to do it again.”
Emhoff said he has met entire families who have been sick from COVID-19, families who didn’t get to say goodbye to a loved one, who died from the virus and families who had loved ones in intensive care units.
He said the virus is real, and Biden and Harris will address it seriously by focusing on testing with quick results, free treatment and contact tracing.
“I’ve gone all around this country talking to folks who have suffered from COVID, and why are they suffering? Because of the absolute unparalleled failure of this administration, the greatest failure in the history of our country, Donald Trump,” Emhoff said.
Emhoff said Trump has caused division in the country. He said Biden and Harris are about unity and will bring people together.
“They are going to focus on the systemic racism that prevails our workplaces, our banks, our schools, our governmental programs so everyone, every entrepreneur, every student, every family no matter who they are or where they are from or what color they are or what religion they believe in, will have a fair shot,” Emhoff said.