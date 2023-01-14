New Laws

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to The Associated Press during a year-end interview at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, Dec. 14. The new year will place new hurdles in the path of North Carolina’s current and future governors before states of emergency can become long term.

 The Associated Press

North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.