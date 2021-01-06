U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis chided congressional Republicans for opposing the certification of the Electoral College results, saying it would embolden Democrats in the future.
Tillis, who was sworn in for his second term earlier this week, released his statement about 30 minutes before the Senate and House of Representatives convened at 1 p.m. to certify the Electoral College votes.
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, reaffirmed his plan to object to the certification by joining 36 other congressmen in a written statement explaining their objections.
“In our unique system, Congress is positioned as the last bulwark in a presidential election to ensure the Constitution has been followed,” the statement read. “Indeed, just two decades ago, the Supreme Court plainly acknowledged this important deliberative role of Congress.” The statement cited writings from the U.S. Supreme Court’s writings concerning the 2000 election between Al Gore and George W. Bush.
Tillis said is concerned about the security surrounding mail-in voting and legal rulings made while people were voting, the situations needed to be investigated.
“The Framers of our Constitution made it clear that the power to certify elections is reserved to the states, not Congress,” Tillis said. “Refusing to certify state election results has no viable path to success, and most importantly, it lends legitimacy to the Left’s stated policy objectives of completely federalizing elections and eliminating the Electoral College.”
Since no states have asked Congress to interview, Congress is overstepping its authority to overturn election results.
“It is a precedent we should not set,” Tillis said. “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should not have the power to set aside electors after the 2024 election and overrule federal courts and the Constitution as they see fit.”
The statement Murphy signed reiterated his earlier comments that rules that expanded the deadline for receiving absentee and mail-in ballots were unconstitutional because they weren’t approved by state legislatures. Only state legislatures can change election law, the statement said.
Since the ballots were unconstitutional, the Electoral Count is invalid, the statement said.
“Given these inescapable facts, we believe we have no choice but to vote to sustain objections to those slates of electors,” the statement said.