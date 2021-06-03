U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis' tour of eastern North Carolina included a visit to Greenville as the region prepares for storm season.
Tillis visited Greenville Utility Commission’s new operations center on Thursday morning. The building, which opened in September, had been in the works for years to replace GUC's flood-prone facility on Mumford Road.
The operations center includes space for engineers, crews, call centers and equipment. GUC leaders told Tillis while a steady rain fell outside that the elevation of the new facility protected it from high water that covered the Mumford Road campus during Matthew and Hurricane Floyd.
The center's location at N.C. 43 near the U.S. 264 bypass also gives GUC vehicles easy access to major thoroughfares in the area that will improve emergency response.
As a former management consultant in the utilities field, Tillis said he was impressed by the new $53 million facility.
“What we’re seeing here is actually the realization of plans that started 10 or 15 years ago,” Tillis said. “This sort of center gives you the best insight into where the needs are to get the trucks out and get the power, the gas and the water back online after there’s been some sort of event. Usually it’s a weather event.
“It’s great to see this sprouting up across the state,” Tillis said. “It’s great to know that we can respond as quickly as possible.”
Tillis said that partnerships between the government and private sector are important in mitigating damage from storms and other weather events.
“One of the things we have to do is go to areas where we know, when we get a lot of rain or we get a lot of wind, we’re going to have a problem,” Tillis said. “That’s remediation. How can you reduce the risk of floods in rivers that historically have not really risen to the levels that they have today? It’s working with the state and local government to figure out how best we can position the population to withstand the storms.”
The senator applied that need to plan and position to the federal level as well. As negotiations on an infrastructure bill continue between Congress and President Joe Biden, Tillis said that he wants to see money go toward security and safety.
“What I’d like to see is an infrastructure bill that’s an infrastructure bill,” Tillis said. “I’d like to see us spend money on hardening our grid to ensure that our pipelines cannot be disrupted like we saw with the Colonial Pipeline. To make sure that roads and bridges can be expanded and made more safe.”
He also addressed the importance of high-speed internet access across the state.
“When you think about this facility,” Tillis said of the operations center, “it wouldn’t be able to exist without that high-speed communication. The more we get that out to the household, the more the citizens of North Carolina can play a role in giving us the best information to respond to a disaster event.”
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the Biden administration set Monday as a deadline to see clear direction and signs of progress in an infrastructure deal. Improving infrastructure has been one of Biden’s top priorities in the legislature since he took office.
Recently, GOP legislators' $928 billion offer was reported to be considered unworkable by the president because it tapped into unused COVID-19 relief funds. Biden instead seeks an increase in corporate tax rates to fund his $1.7 trillion package.
Tillis also questioned GUC leaders regarding their post-COVID plans for operations.
Leadership said the plan is to return to pre-pandemic operations as much as possible, with some virtual elements. Additionally, leaders told Tillis that at least 50 percent of GUC employees are estimated to be vaccinated, with a weekly uptick of one to two percent.