U.S. Senator Thom Tillis announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but says he has no symptoms.
The announcement came three days after a campaign visit to Greenville and hours after an announcement that President Trump tested positive.
Tillis is the latest person to be diagnosed with the virus after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony.
He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive. Just a few hours earlier, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced that he, too, is infected. Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, also at the ceremony, also announce a positive test on Friday.
A spokesman for Tillis didn’t respond to an email Friday night asking if the senator had recently been in close proximity to President Donald Trump, who was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.
Tillis on Tuesday visited Parker's Barbecue in Greenville where he met with area law enforcement officers to promote his law and order platform. The group spoke for about 45 minutes during a round-table discussion.
Parker's staff served the group and other staff and customers were in the building.
“Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic,” he said.
He urged North Carolina residents to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands.
Tillis has generally supported mask-wearing. He was among the small minority of attendees at a Trump rally in Winston-Salem seen wearing a mask on Sept. 8.
Tillis’ opponent in the Senate race, Democrat Cal Cunningham, said on Twitter that he would get tested himself after the two men shared a stage Thursday for their third Senate debate. The two men were photographed greeting each other by bumping elbows at the outset of the event.
“I’m wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family,” Cunningham said in a tweet.