What’s a playwright to do when theaters across the country have to close due to the coronavirus pandemic? Write plays about the pandemic and the shutdown of Broadway, of course.
Although the shows couldn’t go on last year, scriptwriting could be done in isolation. So Magnolia Arts Center’s 10-Minute Play Contest, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will feature the top 10 plays submitted in 2020.
“Because they could submit from January first through the end of June, we did get several (plays based on the pandemic),” Director Mary Brandon said. “We are presenting one of them because it’s a very unique play.”
Still, the competition, now in its 16th year, will go beyond current events to include comedy, suspense, irony and satire. Five different plays will be presented each night, giving audience members a chance to vote for their favorites.
Brandon said judges combed through about 100 entries last summer in hopes that they might be able to put selected scripts in front of an audience later in the fall. When that didn’t happen, Magnolia decided against calling for additional submissions in 2021.
Instead, more than a dozen actors will perform staged readings of those never-performed contest finalists. The cast will feature several stage veterans, including Magnolia artistic director Mitch Butts; Emma Laughinghouse (“Nunsense” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”); “The Odd Couple” director Roseann Meyers; and Ashka Lewis (“Ain’t Misbehavin’”), who will direct this fall’s production of “Between Riverside and Crazy.” Brandon will serve as narrator.
“Tonight at the Stage Door,” by Donald Loftus, part of Friday’s lineup, is the story of a night watchman and an out-of-work actor during the Broadway shutdown.
“It’s sweet and funny because we kind of get to see what happens to people in the theater world,” Brandon said. ”It will leave people with a good feeling.”
“Intestate,” by Donald E Baker, is another pandemic-involved play. It tells the story of a man whose loved one dies due to COVID-19.
“It deals with loss,” Brandon said of the monologue, to be performed on Aug. 21. “Not only does he lose his partner, because it was intestate as far as his will, he loses everything.”
Emotional story lines were common among submissions, although Brandon said the audience should not expect all the short plays to deal with weighty subject matters.
“What If We Did,” by Stephen Sossaman, is a satirical look at marriage through a series of questions and statements made by a man, a woman and a minister. The comedic play “Road Show,” by Edward M. Pinkowski, is set at a taping of the popular PBS series “Antiques Road Show,” where a senior citizen is offered a surprising amount of money for a personal artifact.
Otherworldly themes are found in Tom Kazas’ “Agape,” and Richard Conlon’s “Everything But Dead,” which centers on a conversation among family members of a man who has been left in a coma after a car crash. All are part of Friday’s 10-Minute Play Contest presentation.
“Behind the Smile,” by Skyler Tamas, is a comedy about an accident involving a famous work of art. “The Maltese Monkey,” by Margie Semilof, tells the suspenseful tale of an inherited piece of jewelry.
“The Truthteller,” by Neil Shanahan, is a thought-provoking story about life after retirement. “The Ladies Room,” by Elliot Kreloff, deals with a bathroom debate through conversations between two women and a transgender person. All are scheduled to be presented on Aug. 21.
The 15th annual competition drew entries from about 10 states and international submissions from Canada and Portugal.
Brandon, a Magnolia board member and three-time director of the contest, said organizers considered whether or not to produce the play contest as an online offering.
“I am just so happy that Magnolia Arts Center has reopened its community theater doors and survived the pandemic,” she said.
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host its annual 10-Minute Play Contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Audience members will vote to select the winner. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.