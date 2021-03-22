This the third installment of a Women’s History Month series featuring women of color who are leading the way in state and local government.
When Robersonville Mayor Tina Brown moved to North Carolina 11 years ago she had to make some adjustments.
Coming from New Jersey to a small country town was a culture shock.
“When you are up North you’re used to the hustle and bustling of day-to-day activities and things going on,” said Brown. “And as far as things going on, there’s not much going on here in the rural area.”
Now 51, Brown’s parents retired from the city and moved back to her father’s hometown. She ended up staying when their health began to decline.
She became mayor in December 2019, making history twice as the first woman and the first African American elected to the position which was a drastic change from the past in Martin County
“The previous mayor was in office for about 28 years and the dynamic of the town has changed,” said Brown. “We’re now a majority of black and brown people, and it’s amazing for them that they see someone in this position as an inspiration.”
Brown said she appreciates the townspeople and the connections made with them over the past 11 years. Many of them had never voted until she ran for office, she said.
“I know half of Robersonville personally by name,” Brown said. “And to see them out on Election Day, they registered, they voted, and a lot of people had not voted since Obama or not at all.”
Kamala Harris simply being nominated for vice president inspired her, she said, and she understands some of the challenges Harris has to deal with being a black woman in politics.
People often see color even before they get to know a person and judge them for it before they know their experience and ability. “They see your record and still doubt that you can do the job or that you’re even qualified to do the job,” she said.
Brown is now staring in the face of her own challenges as Robersonville is in the midst of a serious financial crisis.
“When I came in as mayor I was told that we are behind on audits and I didn’t know that it was three years of audits,” said Brown. “So I pretty much started there and then tried to get the finances of the town, and unfortunately wasn’t able to get that information until the state auditor and the (Local Government Commission) got involved with the town.”
Brown said she is determined to turn things around because the town could potentially lose its charter if things don’t improve.
“Which means we would no longer have a board, a mayor, a fire department or police department and lose all of those things,” said Brown.
The town this month hired veteran administrator Steve Harrell as interim town manager and she is excited to be working with someone with his experience. He recently retired as town manager in Ayden.
Brown has been helping the state auditor and the Local Government Commission to get a handle on what to do to move forward. The LGC has been in charge of the finances of the town since October 2020 and is overseeing all spending, she said.
“Working with the state auditor and the LCG, it’s been fabulous,” said Brown. “We’ve been able to pretty much get a baseline of our finances of the town and they are working on getting the audits done so hopefully sometime in March or April we will have that conclusion.”
Brown said that mayor is one of the hats that she wears: she also runs a food pantry with locations in Robersonville, Hamilton and Oak City, serving all of Martin County
“Not only am I the mayor and executive director of a nonprofit food pantry, I’m also a full-time caregiver for my parents,” said Brown.
Helping others and giving back is something that she has always been drawn to, she said.
“Even in New Jersey I was doing community outreach, working in a large hospital there, and I worked in breast health,” said Brown. “That’s just what I like to do and I think that’s just where God put me at.”
Brown said that she is delighted that three African-Americans are on her five-member council and wants to see more people of color getting involved in government.
“It’s good to see a lot of African Americans, male or female, getting into politics, and most of us have a background in wanting to make our communities better,” said Brown. “And I just wanted to make a difference.”