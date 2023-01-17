It has been 65 years since civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. gave an inspirational speech that declared: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

Teens, college students, church groups and Girl Scouts sought to answer that on Monday during the only federal holiday that is also designated by Congress as a national day of service. Hundreds of local volunteers spent the MLK Day of Service participating in nearly a dozen local projects, including cleaning a park, tending a community garden and writing letters of encouragement to military service members.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.