The Pitt County tobacco research referendum will be held on Thursday at the Pitt County Extension Center, 403 Government Circle.
The referendum is being held to allow tobacco growers to decide if they wish to continue a self-assessment program that supports crop research and education, said Mitch Smith, tobacco extension agent for Pitt County.
The program has been in place since 1991 and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years.
A two-thirds favorable vote will mean that growers are willing to continue to assess themselves. The assessment is 10 cents per hundred pounds of tobacco produced in North Carolina.
About $250,000 is collected each year at buying stations by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services then allocated by the Tobacco Research Commission to research and education projects for tobacco at N.C. State University.
For more information, contact the Pitt County Extension Center at 902-1709.